Donald Trump was furious with a woman journalist who quoted his own words back at him and the internet responded as one

US donald trump

To the White House now, where the controversy over the US military’s lethal double strike on that ‘drug boat’ in the Caribbean refuses to go away, no matter how much defence, sorry, war secretary Pete Hegseth wishes it would.

And ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott was especially keen to clarify whether Donald Trump would be releasing the video of the second strike, which he said he would last week but now appeared to be backtracking on.

Not just a fair question, but an essential one. And Trump’s response – while hardly a surprise to anyone who has seen how he reacts to questions he doesn’t like from women – still managed to make our jaw drop.

Trump to ABC’s Rachel Scott: “You are the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place. Let me just tell you — you are an obnoxious– a terrible reporter. And it’s always the same thing with you. I told you.” pic.twitter.com/3GcH2FaKB3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 8, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

Way to go press pool — way to stand up for yet another female colleague he berates and demeans. You fucking cowards. https://t.co/74V5kCFtwH — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 8, 2025

Are there any male reporters in the press pool who want to actually stand up to cranky grandpa when he goes on one of his unhinged tirades at women reporters? Such a horrid role model!

This behavior is NOT okay. Have some backbone folks, and have each others’ backs! — Amy Siskind ️‍ (@Amy_Siskind) December 9, 2025

Rachel Scott is a great reporter and truly good person. To my friends in the press corps: Stand up for each other. “Sir, that’s wrong, what you said to Rachel. She’s a good person.” That’s all. He’ll hate it, yell at you. But you will have done the decent thing, told the truth. https://t.co/k0smGeWHYm — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) December 8, 2025

He has been asked about this multiple times and said he would do it. But this time a black female reporter asks him the question, so it gets answered much differently. https://t.co/so58y3jOy8 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 8, 2025

