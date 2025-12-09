US donald trump

Donald Trump was furious with a woman journalist who quoted his own words back at him and the internet responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated December 9th, 2025

To the White House now, where the controversy over the US military’s lethal double strike on that ‘drug boat’ in the Caribbean refuses to go away, no matter how much defence, sorry, war secretary Pete Hegseth wishes it would.

And ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott was especially keen to clarify whether Donald Trump would be releasing the video of the second strike, which he said he would last week but now appeared to be backtracking on.

Not just a fair question, but an essential one. And Trump’s response – while hardly a surprise to anyone who has seen how he reacts to questions he doesn’t like from women – still managed to make our jaw drop.

And these people surely said it best.

