House speaker Mike Johnson claimed Donald Trump works 21 hours a day – 15 timely clapbacks definitely worth clocking

Mike Johnson is the current Speaker of the House. He appears to have gotten to such a powerful position because can kiss the President’s rear end better than anyone else in the country.

Case in point: Johnson was on Fox News and claimed that Donald Trump works 21 hours a day.

VARNEY: Do you work 18 hours a day? MIKE JOHNSON: More. More. And I have to, because President Trump works 21 hours a day. pic.twitter.com/x1AwV6F7zI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 5, 2025

Not only does that not sound technically possible, we have much video and photographic evidence to the contrary. It’s another in a long line of lies that this Administration is completely comfortable feeding to the public because they have no fear of being fact checked or held accountable by their base.

The online community begged to differ.

Trump working 21 hours a day is the political equivalent of “my girlfriend goes to another school.” — _ (@SundaeDivine) December 5, 2025

I will never get over the rank sycophancy apparently required to operate in contemporary Washington. I’ve seen nothing like it in my lifetime. Absolutely embarrassing. https://t.co/pNgYpr3yvI — Kevin Clarke (@ClarkeAtAmerica) December 5, 2025

Sleeps. The word you’re looking for is sleeps. Trump sleeps 21 hours a day. The other 3 he’s putting on makeup, and rage tweeting on his gold crapper. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) December 5, 2025

This man is NOT working 21 hours a day https://t.co/9ResZs0lUR pic.twitter.com/NtOhjeI6na — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) December 7, 2025

So he only sleeps in meetings? https://t.co/zDCI9r3uPO — Rose Benson (@RoseBensonDC) December 5, 2025

It’s amazing Mike Johnson says he works upwards of 18 hours a day, yet seems to know nothing about any issue in the news on a given day and can’t point to almost any legislative accomplishments. — Tirah Att (@TirahAtt) December 5, 2025

