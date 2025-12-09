Somebody asked about people’s ‘unusual hobbies’ – 21 bizarre ways to use up your free time

Life r/AskUK

As humans we’re often quite generic in our habits, and that includes the things we choose as hobbies. You like gardening or Warhammer? So do several million other people.

But occasionally you come across an outlier, someone who does something wildly different to everyone else, and that includes having a nice pastime. They’ve been chatting about this on the AskUK subreddit after No-Disk2805 posted the following:

What unusual hobbies do you have? I’m curious (and looking for inspiration) what out of the ordinary hobbies do you have, that may surprise people when you mention it to them. Looking to start something new for the new year but have no idea what, so very curious what people do these days?

And lots of people who spend their time doing slightly odd things chipped in with their thoughts, like these…

1.

‘Amateur Radio (sometimes called Ham Radio). You have to pass a test to then get a licence, but it enables you to build your own radio equipment or use pre-made kit and communicate locally or across the world without having to use the internet. If you time it right, you can even contact the astronauts onboard the International Space Station, or use the space station as a relay to then talk to other amateurs. You can bounce signals off the moon, send slow scan TV pictures, send data etc.’

–Primary_Choice3351

2.

‘A few years ago I taught myself to ride a unicycle on my lunch breaks at work. Now I will often take it out for a ride whenever I would otherwise walk to a local shop or my kids school. I can ride for miles without stopping but it’s still a constant challenge to stay balanced. The best thing though is that seeing me ride brings a smile to the face of so many people who see me about. The other day my wife came home and told me one of her colleagues had talked excitedly about the person riding a unicycle they had seen that morning, so I know it brightens people’s days.’

–uncertain_expert

3.

‘I collect and prepare my own firewood. I claim the logs from wind blown tree on the roads near me. I then saw to size, split by hand and season. It’s very satisfying and cost saving. I also have been volunteering as a warden in my local woods each weekend. Both great excuses to be outside.’

–Worldly-Bicycle-7343

4.

‘I knit and crochet. Entirely self taught. Not quite an unusual hobby, but not many men enjoy stitch craft so I do see it as a little unusual for my demographic… Although as a gay guy I guess it’s a bit cliché, haha.’

–grockle90

5.

’60, straight male. Taught myself crochet a few years ago and make stuff for family now.’

–Bogpot

6.

‘I’m a church bellinger. Although we probably have a reputation for being a bunch of weird religious nutters, most ringers aren’t religious and it’s a great way to socialise in a non pressured way and it can be super casual. You can turn up anywhere and be sure of a warm welcome, but you don’t actually have to speak to any one when you’re in the middle of it as you are all concentrating silently. And you frequently see parts of historic churches and cathedrals that the public never see.’

–gumsgums

7.

‘Violin making.’

–PuzzledFishOfTheSea

8.

‘I’m learning bagpipe making. It’s quite frustrating.’

–Glad_Possibility7937

9.

‘I am a research scientist but as my biggest hobby and passion I do rally racing at a semi-professional level. Probably an odd combination of profession and hobby.’

–KeyJunket1175

10.

‘I play bass guitar. I don’t have the desire to play guitar, but bass is the sound I want to make.’

–im-hippiemark

11.