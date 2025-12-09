Politics gender susan hall

Susan Hall took the Christmas outrage to a new place with her objection to genderless gingerbread ‘people’, and the internet snapped – 22 spicy owns

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 9th, 2025

It’s the holiday season, so we’re becoming accustomed to a certain section of society having a massive rant about made-up attacks on Christmas on the basis of absolutely no evidence – mostly powered by moral outrage.

We’ve seen people getting their knickers in a twist over a hijab in a Marks and Spencer advert.

So M&S have gone all WOKE in their Christmas adverts by including people who clearly DON’T celebrate Christmas Image included is a screenshot of the M&S advert showing a woman in a Muslim headscarf standing next to Dawn French

The Royal Mail Christmas stamps infuriated the bigots.

@MarkHeath45 The ‘Christmas’ royal mail stamp Spot the mistake?? With a stylised image of an olive-skinned Mary holding the baby Jesus.

Don’t even get us started on the furore over Tesco’s tree packaging.

What is wrong with white people? Is the white guilt hiding in the presents under the evergreen tree? Hint * It is a Christmas tree… Tree boxes in Tesco labelled evergreen

One Turning Point wonk stepped up to complain about men dressing as women …at Christmas!

In other gender police news, the would-be – or should that be wouldn’t-be? – Mayor of London, Susan Hall, took exception to the lack of a gender pronoun on a packet of biscuits. No, really!

@Councillorsuzie Look at this nonsense- NO - they are gingerbread men!!! With a photo of Morrison's 16 mini gingerbread people

It was one manufactured outrage too far.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2