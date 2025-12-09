Susan Hall took the Christmas outrage to a new place with her objection to genderless gingerbread ‘people’, and the internet snapped – 22 spicy owns

Politics gender susan hall

It’s the holiday season, so we’re becoming accustomed to a certain section of society having a massive rant about made-up attacks on Christmas on the basis of absolutely no evidence – mostly powered by moral outrage.

We’ve seen people getting their knickers in a twist over a hijab in a Marks and Spencer advert.

The Royal Mail Christmas stamps infuriated the bigots.

Don’t even get us started on the furore over Tesco’s tree packaging.

One Turning Point wonk stepped up to complain about men dressing as women …at Christmas!

Richmond Theatre has been criticised for running a 'perverted' Christmas drag show for children. 'Young Bob' explains why he will be protesting: "My generation are being sexualised through exposure to pornography, including drag queens."@samaramgill @WillKingston @YoungBobTPUK pic.twitter.com/OtAiPfico5 — Talk (@TalkTV) November 28, 2025

In other gender police news, the would-be – or should that be wouldn’t-be? – Mayor of London, Susan Hall, took exception to the lack of a gender pronoun on a packet of biscuits. No, really!

It was one manufactured outrage too far.

1.

Susan Hall's condition has now reached the 'shouting at biscuits' stage. pic.twitter.com/2f8MnV8M83 — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) December 8, 2025

2.

FFS pull yourselves together, Right wing grifters. The US is about to sell out Europe to the Russians and you’re crying about gingerbread men… https://t.co/pXKijmIZFe — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) December 8, 2025

3.

They defend free speech to the death…

…unless a supermarket dares call gingerbread biscuits “people” instead of “men”.

Then it’s war https://t.co/1nyOFZO1ms — Dr_Rebecca (@Dr_Bekka_UK) December 8, 2025

4.

From 1989. You would have been 60 then, how did this pass you by? pic.twitter.com/RJnSPuaXBv — David Eckhoff (@theroyalfactor) December 8, 2025

5.

Imagine being 75 years old and rage baiting on twitter for Elon pennies — Danny AVFC (@danielhavfc) December 8, 2025

6.

Disgusting. No mention of Christmas and none of them are wearing poppies. Thanks Starmer! — Tony Turner (@tonytiger67) December 8, 2025

7.

One of the things X does really well is getting upset about non-existent offences, like ‘we aren’t allowed to say Merry Christmas’ or in this case, freaking out about non-binary biscuits. https://t.co/78mJQ0VRxX — Dr Annie Hickox, also on Bluesky as @dranniehickox (@DrAnnieHickox) December 8, 2025

8.

I keep getting told that men have a penis (which these do not have) so to be correct they should be called Gingerbread Women. You’d think she’d keep up with gender outrage, being right wing. Susan Hall thinks that men don’t need penises to be men. You heard it here first! — The Wheel Turns … 〓〓 (@SimonLeggX) December 8, 2025

9.

Oh dear, dear Susan. They aren’t real, they are actually gingerbread biscuits cut into a vaguely humanoid shape. pic.twitter.com/cvckSvYLoD — Aʅιʂσɳ Cɾσɯҽ (@Alisonkc200) December 8, 2025

10.

If they are truly gingerbread 'men', as Susan proclaims, surely (to be accurate) she should refer to them as gingerbread eunuchs? ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ObRnwcefZp — Tim (@PompeyTim69) December 8, 2025

11.