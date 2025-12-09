This Trump loyalist’s insta-rant when asked about one of the president’s controversial pardons came straight from the Maga playbook

Politics abc news drug trade honduras

The Maga playbook was on full display over the weekend on national TV. Attack, deny, and gaslight until the commercial break. Rinse, lather, repeat.

The latest player trotted out to prove he knows the plan start to finish is Missouri Senator, Eric Schmitt. Schmitt was asked a simple question about Donald Trump’s recent controversial pardon of former Honduran President, Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was convicted on serious drug trafficking charges.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you support this pardon of the former Honduran president? ERIC SCHMITT: I’m not familiar with the facts or circumstances STEPHANOPOULOS: What do you mean you’re not familiar with the facts? It’s been front page news SCHMITT: You spew Democrat talking points… pic.twitter.com/p7OB8PeK5q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 7, 2025

As you can see from his two minute answer, Schmitt is more than willing to talk, it’s just he doesn’t want to directly address the specific question he was asked. Instead, he was ready to plead ignorance and change the subject.

It’s precisely the type of response that makes it impossible to have a productive conversation about how to address the problems currently plaguing the United States.

It’s also the reason so many people were pissed off on Twitter.

1.

When you don’t have an argument, you make personal attacks.

Trumpism 101. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 7, 2025

2.

That’s become the new standard response for Republicans who don’t want to answer questions. Trump is normalizing disrespect. — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) December 7, 2025

3.

Every elected Republican is an expert on everything until it’s anything Trump did that’s shady, cruel, corrupt and/or incompetent, which is like 90% of things he’s done https://t.co/0YpUL39xcg — J.J. Abbott (@jjabbott) December 7, 2025

4.

“Buh, I dunno anything about it,” is the standard GOP talking point of the Trump era and people should find it important that members of Congress who have been educated at some of the best schools in America and tend to have at least two degrees pretend to be morons everyday. https://t.co/z5GMDX8XJe — Opie (@showmeopie) December 7, 2025

5.

“I’m not familiar with the facts” That’s the problem. You should be. — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) December 7, 2025

6.

Either elected Republicans are negligently unaware of the current events that impact their jobs, or they are purposely lying to cover up the corruption of the president. Both would be disqualifying in a functional democracy. https://t.co/DDkx8dpwrC — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) December 7, 2025

7.

They’re all starting to act just like their Dear leader, ignore the facts, dodge simple questions, then scream “Democrat talking points” when reality gets uncomfortable. — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) December 7, 2025

8.