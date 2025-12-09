Politics abc news drug trade honduras

This Trump loyalist’s insta-rant when asked about one of the president’s controversial pardons came straight from the Maga playbook

Saul Hutson. Updated December 9th, 2025

The Maga playbook was on full display over the weekend on national TV. Attack, deny, and gaslight until the commercial break. Rinse, lather, repeat.

The latest player trotted out to prove he knows the plan start to finish is Missouri Senator, Eric Schmitt. Schmitt was asked a simple question about Donald Trump’s recent controversial pardon of former Honduran President, Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was convicted on serious drug trafficking charges.

As you can see from his two minute answer, Schmitt is more than willing to talk, it’s just he doesn’t want to directly address the specific question he was asked. Instead, he was ready to plead ignorance and change the subject.

It’s precisely the type of response that makes it impossible to have a productive conversation about how to address the problems currently plaguing the United States.

It’s also the reason so many people were pissed off on Twitter.

