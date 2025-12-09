News nick fuentes Piers Morgan women

White supremacist Nick Fuentes said women shouldn’t be allowed to vote and was owned straight back into his mom’s basement

Saul Hutson. Updated December 9th, 2025

Live streamer Nick Fuentes is everything that’s wrong with the media, the Maga movement, and the American man right now. He’s a triple threat to society.

His latest viral appearance doubled down on everything that makes him so hateable. Not only does Fuentes hate women, he doesn’t respect them enough to let them have a say in American democracy. The insecurity seeping through the screen is enough to gum up your phone, so view with caution.

He wants women out of the voting booths and back in the kitchen. He just doesn’t want them anywhere around him. Which is obvious because he also doesn’t want to sleep with them. And hasn’t.

Fuentes brags about his virginity, says women are “difficult to be around,” and is a self-described “misogynist dinosaur.”

The chorus of disgusted feminists was deafening in the replies.

