White supremacist Nick Fuentes said women shouldn’t be allowed to vote and was owned straight back into his mom’s basement

Live streamer Nick Fuentes is everything that’s wrong with the media, the Maga movement, and the American man right now. He’s a triple threat to society.

His latest viral appearance doubled down on everything that makes him so hateable. Not only does Fuentes hate women, he doesn’t respect them enough to let them have a say in American democracy. The insecurity seeping through the screen is enough to gum up your phone, so view with caution.

Nick Fuentes says women are “very difficult to be around,” shouldn’t be allowed to vote, and should just stay home. The 27-year-old, Hitler-loving white nationalist also admitted to Piers Morgan that he’s never had sex.

pic.twitter.com/X8NmqfvHlj — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 8, 2025

He wants women out of the voting booths and back in the kitchen. He just doesn’t want them anywhere around him. Which is obvious because he also doesn’t want to sleep with them. And hasn’t.

Fuentes brags about his virginity, says women are “difficult to be around,” and is a self-described “misogynist dinosaur.”

The chorus of disgusted feminists was deafening in the replies.

Imagine being 27 and your entire platform is “girls are mean to me.” https://t.co/qGOiiOBuUQ — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 9, 2025

Probably why he’s an incel He’s never had and may never have a girlfriend in his life. Why would any women want to be around a Hitler loving, racist kid who treats women like they are stay at home slaves for men. — Ukraine Battle Map (@ukraine_map) December 8, 2025

Nick Fuentes is the quintessential, self-centered, misogynist incel bc he finds women “difficult to be around,” women should stay home, hidden away, w/out even the right to vote Imagine having such low self-awareness that you’re not even embarrassed to say that out loud — Pavlov’s Cat (@PavlovsCat6) December 8, 2025

Imagine hating women so much that you build an entire political worldview around them…without ever having met one intimately. Explains… a lot, actually. — Terra ☮️ ✌️ (@Iget2bme72) December 9, 2025

