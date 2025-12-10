Donald Trump wants parents to ration their children’s pencils and toys, if you were wondering how the economy is going – 18 replies ready to toss him in the bargain bin

Politics donald trump pencils wtf

It’s always difficult to decide which factor should be more cause for concern, the nature of Donald Trump’s rambles or the subject matter. In this case, it’s a double whammy.

Let’s observe Trump in his natural habitat, grasping on for life to his lectern, spewing nonsense that touches on everything from steel to dolls to pencils to China. All in under 50 seconds.

Trump: “You can give up certain products. You could give up pencils. Because under the China policy, every child can get 37 pencils. They only need 1 or 2. They don’t need that many. You always need steel. You don’t need 37 dolls for your daughter. 2 or 3 is nice. So we’re doing… pic.twitter.com/aHYTqkg5jy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 10, 2025

Again, he is completely incoherent. But if you choose to actually try to decipher this rambling nonsense, it sounds like Trump is telling Americans to cut back on what they buy this holiday season. Which is wild coming from someone who has spent the first ten months of his presidency trying to cover Washington, DC in a thin coat of gold.

The irony was not lost on the internet.

The president who is building a gold leafed ball room would like the rest of America to practice austerity https://t.co/PUG6xP6J5S — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 10, 2025

Dolls and pencils are euphemism for food, gas, housing etc. He’s basically asking people to cut back on life’s essentials if they can’t afford them. — Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal) December 10, 2025

So the plan is…

make everything more expensive and then tell Americans they didn’t need pencils or toys anyway? — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) December 10, 2025

giving my daughter a beam of steel for christmas instead of that dumbass doll she asked for https://t.co/gzyVSpDyNV — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) December 10, 2025

Trump needs private jets and an Oval Office covered in gold but your kid only needs one pencil. https://t.co/8vQZBqPlTO — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) December 10, 2025

No way he’s finishing his term — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) December 10, 2025

