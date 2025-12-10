Politics donald trump pencils wtf

Donald Trump wants parents to ration their children’s pencils and toys, if you were wondering how the economy is going – 18 replies ready to toss him in the bargain bin

Saul Hutson. Updated December 10th, 2025

It’s always difficult to decide which factor should be more cause for concern, the nature of Donald Trump’s rambles or the subject matter. In this case, it’s a double whammy.

Let’s observe Trump in his natural habitat, grasping on for life to his lectern, spewing nonsense that touches on everything from steel to dolls to pencils to China. All in under 50 seconds.

Again, he is completely incoherent. But if you choose to actually try to decipher this rambling nonsense, it sounds like Trump is telling Americans to cut back on what they buy this holiday season. Which is wild coming from someone who has spent the first ten months of his presidency trying to cover Washington, DC in a thin coat of gold.

The irony was not lost on the internet.

