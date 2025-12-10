‘The Guy Who Decides Christmas’ might just make you want to give him the sack

Entertainment christmas Jimmy Rees

Anyone who celebrates Christmas – or doesn’t, but works in retail – will be only too well aware of how stressful it can get. Thanks to the wonderful Jimmy Rees, we now know exactly who to blame.

In this episode of The Guy Who Decides, we really get to the bottom of the thinking behind all those Christmas traditions …or should that be the lack of thinking?

“Oh, and Jason – put some crappy jokes, some flimsy plastic toys and a paper crown in a cardboard tube with some mild explosives.”

That sums it up quite well, we reckon. Here’s how YouTube reacted to Jimmy’s 2021 sketch.

Pretty much captured the essence of Christmas right there. Can’t wait to see the Boxing Day version.

marcusjaanz414

The Guy who decides is so bloody accurate

Rosie-777

I’ve never worked out why everyone rushes around in a panic to get presents the days leading up to christmas (it’s not like you don’t know when it is, same date every year!)

Emmaa1940

I love the description of Christmas crackers. So weird when you think about it.

Lindasteenhuis

‘Don’t be a Jason, Jason’ – needs to be on a t-shirt lol

HollyOak

Made my day I haven’t laughed this hard in ages.

angiepants9219

Jason and Sir sharing a laugh at the fact road projects are never on time or budget is wholesome.

ChristmasCrustacean1

No, it’s not creepy at all that small children have to sit on the lap, of an old , fat bearded guy they don’t know, and he sees them when they’re sleeping

heathertruskinger6214

You forgot to add – every retail store has to play THE MOST annoying, cheesy Christmas carols. So the already stressful shop will be dialled up several notches and hit that final nerve.

VanessaGoddess1

Funny, but scarily accurate.

Supergran62

New euphemism just dropped.

You guys this is officially my new favourite saying, “What the actual flipity-flips!”

GalaxyFluffSlime1359

The Guy Who Decides wasn’t only in charge of weird bearded men breaking into homes …he also had to set the standards for packaging products.

Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab