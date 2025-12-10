‘Toddlers chatting Christmas tree’ is as funny as it’s brilliantly accurate

Entertainment comedy George Lewis

As you can probably tell from his job description(s), comedian, actor, author and podcaster George Lewis is a man with many strings to his bow. Even the popular sketches he posts on social media are diverse.

He has a keen eye for TV tropes.

George understands what makes relationships tick. Or not.

But he’s probably best known for his take on how toddlers talk to one another about the weird behaviour of the adults in their lives. Like this …

Happily, the toddlers have been having a seasonal chat about their input on the family Christmas trees. It’s simply the truth, bundled up in a lot of laughs.

Where’s the lie? TikTok users were very much here for it.

Haha I feel seen.

@Shelley Graham

When did you interview my kid?

@Kelly

Spot on!!

@Loubylou62

This is 100% Mums

@sheelz

Toddler chats are so adorable!!!

@Laura H

Omg I’m so glad that I am not the only one who gets my child their own “personal bedroom tree” in order to save mine!

@Marilou Ingles

Is it bad that these are the things we told them.

@ancientofdays22

Most important job is taking the toys off of the tree in January. you’ll be allowed to shine then

@nancyallen321

Every time crying with laughter. So good George. Thanks for the laughs.

@mela1118

I heard she’s letting a free loading elf stay till Christmas but he gets into everything while the house is sleep.

@Caroline

These are hilarious. I’m sure that’s exactly how toddlers would talk.

@GlamMa48

The smaller tree is all about respect!

@Keeets

We have a small tree upstairs that my 3 year old decorated with blue and green baubles, gingerbread men, a grinch and bright pink tinsel chosen by himself.

@sah261014

Explain to me why I watched this three times as though the script would change, but still laughed like a loon each time.

@CB Millz

We’d love George to let us know what the toddlers make of Advent calendars.

You need to do the advent calendar you get to open a door and there’s chocolate behind it but your only allowed one a day what is all that about. So you grab it and start ripping it apart mum runs in screeching.

@Kris

If TikTok isn’t your thing, you can follow George on Instagram, or listen to the podcast, Save it for the Podcast, which he makes with fellow comedian Jake Lambert.

You can find more news and links on his website.

Source George Lewis Image Screengrab