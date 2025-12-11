Politics europe self-owns

This Elon Musk superfan’s trolling of the EU totally blew up in her face and it was simply glorious

Poke Reporter. Updated December 11th, 2025

Europe is facing unprecedented challenges right now, not just from Putin but from Donald Trump as well, who’s been ramping up attacks on the European Union, aided and abetted by his once upon a time best buddy, Elon Musk.

And we mention it because of this particular Elon Musk superfan – from the Netherlands, it turns out – who took to Twitter to suggest people set fire to the EU flag.

They were prompted by this person’s declaration of support for the EU.

To which Pippi Longstocking 2.0 – @IdieFreetill on Twitter – replied ‘What about we burn the flag to the ground,’ accompanied by whatever the hell this is.

And it wasn’t the slam dunk they thought it was because, well, this.

A community note for the ages!

Just in case you were wondering who that is – or rather, isn’t – in the video …

In two words.

H/T @USA_Polling