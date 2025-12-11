Politics europe self-owns

Europe is facing unprecedented challenges right now, not just from Putin but from Donald Trump as well, who’s been ramping up attacks on the European Union, aided and abetted by his once upon a time best buddy, Elon Musk.

And we mention it because of this particular Elon Musk superfan – from the Netherlands, it turns out – who took to Twitter to suggest people set fire to the EU flag.

They were prompted by this person’s declaration of support for the EU.

This is my flag. It represents unity, freedom, peace, democracy, equality, civilization, diversity, the rule of law, science, beauty, and strength. She will only get stronger the harder you pull her apart. Fight for a free Europe! pic.twitter.com/cmUifbaUCw — Pindo (@POTFES) December 7, 2025

To which Pippi Longstocking 2.0 – @IdieFreetill on Twitter – replied ‘What about we burn the flag to the ground,’ accompanied by whatever the hell this is.

What about we burn the flag to the ground. pic.twitter.com/1RyaDSTQfk — Pippi Longstocking 2.0 (@IdieFreetill) December 9, 2025

And it wasn’t the slam dunk they thought it was because, well, this.

Has to use AI to burn the EU flag because the actual flag is made out of fire-resistant material, thanks to EU regulations https://t.co/tXVNDc79fm — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) December 9, 2025

A community note for the ages!

So fire-resistant even AI can’t burn it, evidently. I don’t see any progressive charring. — Skylar Darkfox (@SkylarDarkfox) December 10, 2025

EU has actual regulations unlike the countries that claim people living in EU hate EU, because while it has its own problems, we don’t really hate living here, it’s better than USA, that’s for sure. — Friendly Demon Bart (@DaddyBartDemon) December 10, 2025

Ok, if you cannot burn it, simply put it at reverse, top down (nternational distress signal). Like this you make your opinion clear to everyone! pic.twitter.com/R12P7Y2TCw — Attler, R. (@r_attler) December 10, 2025

theyre offloading the burning to the data centers that generate that image… — crackedemerald (@CrackedEmerald_) December 10, 2025

Just in case you were wondering who that is – or rather, isn’t – in the video …

A thunderous, roaring, warm applause today for the #EUflag at the Jacques Delors Conference in Paris with @eucopresident. @DelorsInstitute pic.twitter.com/djXlNHL5Dc — Enrico Letta (@EnricoLetta) December 8, 2025

In two words.

