5G doesn’t mean what Donald Trump thinks it means and it was a humiliating schoolboy error definitely worth screenshotting

Time now to return to the brain, such as it is, of the so-called leader of the free world, and this time Donald Trump’s been talking technology. Specifically, mobile phone technology.

And he’s ever so excited at the prospect of 6G coming to the US. Although it doesn’t mean what Trump thinks it means. And neither does 5G, obviously.

And it’s a humiliating schoolboy error for the ages.

Trump: So we’re into 6G? What does that do? Give you a little bit of a deeper view into somebody’s skin. I like the cameras from the old days. pic.twitter.com/ICWBjXSObs — Acyn (@Acyn) December 10, 2025

Close but no cigar, you absolute cockwomble.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Trump tries to take credit for 5G technology, but thinks it’s a camera’s megapixels. He’s such a fuk’n Moron!pic.twitter.com/iOfUTMfTWW — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) December 10, 2025

2.

This guy has the nuclear codes. https://t.co/CubU5rkRHn — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) December 10, 2025

3.

BREAKING: Trump thinks that 5G (5th Generation wireless technology) stands for how good a camera is on one’s phone. This guy is a complete and utter idiot. 1G = 1st Generation (analog cell phones in the 1980s)

2G = 2nd Generation (text messaging, basic data)

3G = 3rd… pic.twitter.com/qzwK5A6pxA — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 10, 2025

4.

No one‘s gonna ask him about the fact that he’s basically got the posture of a cooked shrimp and he clings to that bruised hand for dear life. No one‘s gonna ask him about this?? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 10, 2025

5.

Is he confusing 5G with 4K? — Redacted (@jailbreakscreen) December 10, 2025

6.

How can anyone, even Trump, be this f’n stupid? How is it possible? — Phoenix Reborn UA (@PhoenixRebornUA) December 10, 2025

7.

Man – Trump’s brain is entirely gone — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) December 10, 2025

To conclude …

The “STABLE GENIUS” who thinks he knows more about everything than anyone else is actually the biggest moron of all What is hilarious is that everyone in the room knows what he’s saying is ignorant yet not one person will tell him how stupid he sounds. https://t.co/gxLdsAsVIC — Robin L (@mom22sr) December 10, 2025

Source @Acyn