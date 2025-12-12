US MAGA US politics

The Dems watched Homeland Security boss Kristi Noem lie her way into their gotcha, and it was the perfect mic drop – 16 appreciative nods

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 12th, 2025

On Thursday, part-time puppy killer and full-time Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem faced the Democrat House committee on homeland security, and it did not go well for her.

She repeatedly refused to answer the committee’s questions – choosing, instead, to rant about the supposed crimes and incompetence of Joe Biden.

Rhode Island congressman Congressman Seth Magaziner wanted to know about the deportations overseen by Noem’s department, with particular respect to US forces veterans.

Well, that’s awkward.

It was so awkward that, unable to take the heat, Noem soon fled the hearing.

Her excuse for leaving turned out to be as much BS as her responses.

The grilling – and that Dem mic drop – provided a faint light in the darkness of the racist authoritarian dystopia engulfing the US.

If she thought making a break for it would let her off lightly, she was wrong about that, too.

