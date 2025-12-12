The Dems watched Homeland Security boss Kristi Noem lie her way into their gotcha, and it was the perfect mic drop – 16 appreciative nods

US MAGA US politics

On Thursday, part-time puppy killer and full-time Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem faced the Democrat House committee on homeland security, and it did not go well for her.

She repeatedly refused to answer the committee’s questions – choosing, instead, to rant about the supposed crimes and incompetence of Joe Biden.

BREAKING: Kristi Noem REFUSES THREE TIMES to state whether she’s breaking the law or not when Rep. Dan Goldman asks. Instead, she brings up Biden.. YES SHE’S BREAKING THE LAW. pic.twitter.com/h9UgD3c0Y3 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 11, 2025

Rhode Island congressman Congressman Seth Magaziner wanted to know about the deportations overseen by Noem’s department, with particular respect to US forces veterans.

MAGAZINER: How many veterans have you deported? NOEM: We haven't deported veterans MAGAZINER: We are now joined on Zoom by a combat veteran you deported to Korea pic.twitter.com/oz8Epvf4I4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2025

Well, that’s awkward.

It was so awkward that, unable to take the heat, Noem soon fled the hearing.

BREAKING: Kristi Noem just RAN OUT of our hearing early, without notice. ⁰⁰Never has there been a Cabinet Secretary so terrified of accountability. She needs to go. https://t.co/f6ygRU9d7j — Homeland Security Committee Democrats (@HomelandDems) December 11, 2025

Her excuse for leaving turned out to be as much BS as her responses.

BREAKING: Congressman Moskowitz has confirmed that the FEMA meeting Kristi Noem claimed she left today’s hearing to attend was cancelled. https://t.co/iSpOol9nTI — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 11, 2025

Kristi Noem lied to congress so she could leave a hearing and avoid tough questions but of course had time for selfies pic.twitter.com/c0YMCgDujS https://t.co/9BwxNncDOY — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) December 11, 2025

The grilling – and that Dem mic drop – provided a faint light in the darkness of the racist authoritarian dystopia engulfing the US.

“We have not deported U.S. citizens or military veterans.” Kristi Noem exposed as a liar right to her face. pic.twitter.com/HKzcBhyBy0 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 11, 2025

Now that’s a rugpull https://t.co/SQAfsWhvHi — Travis Yost (@travisyost) December 11, 2025

Absolutely devastating moment for @Sec_Noem here. Thank you @SethMagaziner for an important moment. https://t.co/oJePrSSjqk — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 11, 2025

Either Kristi Noem is perjuring herself or she has no idea what’s happening in her own department. Not sure what’s worse. https://t.co/3usSrfmIkE — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) December 11, 2025

Deported a senior citizen combat veteran with a purple heart who took 2 bullets for his country, and hadn’t been to Korea (his birth country) since he was 7!?? Amerikkka, the shithole you are. Insane. https://t.co/pT0SJb52Qu — Kai Talks Canucks (@kaitalkscanucks) December 11, 2025

And soon after a mystery meeting popped up on her calendar. https://t.co/zzwObi5qzT pic.twitter.com/PJu31vFoKl — Common Defense (@commondefense) December 11, 2025

Kristi Noem deported a U.S. Army Veteran. https://t.co/BnYtOwE3gd — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 11, 2025

Kristi Noem got caught lying before Congress about deporting military veterans. Noem said no veterans have been deported. Saejun Park, a decorated Iraq War veteran who was forced to self-deport to Korea, then joined the discussion via Skype. Noem needs to resign ASAP. pic.twitter.com/yIUEaiW9E9 — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) December 11, 2025

HOLY HELL: Rep. Seth Magaziner just HUMILIATED Secretary Noem. She claimed she’s never deported a U.S. military veteran… then he introduced her to Se Jun Park — a Purple Heart combat veteran she deported after he took TWO BULLETS for America. THIS is how you expose liars!! pic.twitter.com/JrJDyfRX3f — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 11, 2025

truly one of the most astonishing scenes i’ve ever watched play out in Congress https://t.co/s9fk8ElIIa — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) December 11, 2025

Hillary Clinton sat through 11 hours of a witch hunt commitee hearing with no bathroom breaks. Kristi Noem couldn't even make it 2 hours before cowardly running away to attend a fake meeting. In a world of Kristi Noems, be a Hillary Clinton. pic.twitter.com/7jVCUwgcQr — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) December 11, 2025

Shove the cruelty into their faces. It's the right thing to do, and it's politically advantageous. https://t.co/n4A82HLEFv — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) December 11, 2025

I will never get over how reflexively all of Trump's people lie, even when they know their lies will be easily exposed. They've learned so well from his example. https://t.co/ilDfLrO3uq — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) December 11, 2025

This is how you have to do it. Have the truth prepared so when they blatantly lie you can immediately present evidence of the truth in that immediate moment. Sad this is even needed for someone of the Cabinet. https://t.co/720qRguuLr — Josh Lynwood (@JoshLynwood) December 11, 2025

Love this approach, more of this to stop this out of control admin and expose these frauds https://t.co/jK8Fuu7JHY — Jordan Larson (@Jolarson12) December 11, 2025

Noem: That's not fair, I didn't realize there would be proof — LepsLair is making content (@lepslair) December 11, 2025

If she thought making a break for it would let her off lightly, she was wrong about that, too.

BREAKING: Kristi Noem loudly heckled by angry voters on her way out of a humiliating House hearing, during which she was caught lying about deporting a U.S. combat veteran. A brutal public rejection.pic.twitter.com/aaCSDhSt7I — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) December 11, 2025

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab