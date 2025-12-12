US Australia takedowns

This Aussie cowgirl’s hilarious takedown of ‘Americans who think there’s no place in the world other than America’ is a furiously funny 5-star treat

John Plunkett. Updated December 12th, 2025

We feature no end of comebacks and takedowns – call them what you will! – on these pages but we don’t recall one quite so entraining, devastating and downright hilarious as this one.

It’s an Aussie women who’s had it up to here – up to here we tell you! – with Americans who think there’s no place in the world other than America, and it’s a proper 5-star treat all the way from down under.

Great work from the estimable @farmebelle who you can find on TikTok over here.

READ MORE

5G doesn’t mean what Donald Trump thinks it means and it was a humiliating schoolboy error definitely worth screenshotting

Source @farmerbelle H/T @mattDCLXVI