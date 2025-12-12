This Aussie cowgirl’s hilarious takedown of ‘Americans who think there’s no place in the world other than America’ is a furiously funny 5-star treat

US Australia takedowns

We feature no end of comebacks and takedowns – call them what you will! – on these pages but we don’t recall one quite so entraining, devastating and downright hilarious as this one.

It’s an Aussie women who’s had it up to here – up to here we tell you! – with Americans who think there’s no place in the world other than America, and it’s a proper 5-star treat all the way from down under.

this may be the greatest takedown of americans ever filmed pic.twitter.com/gDul6hs3k7 — matt666 (@mattDCLXVI) December 11, 2025

Great work from the estimable @farmebelle who you can find on TikTok over here.

Me mate hired a car in Texas and was told by the lady serving him that he spoke good ‘American’ for someone from overseas. Utter morons — Nath (@NathanMBourkie) December 12, 2025

I lived in Texas. A bloke at a bar once asked me if I drove from Aus? like flat out had no idea where Aus even was. — M.D.T (@TrigwellMatt) December 12, 2025

God I love her — Toyota Yaris Varoufakis (@misskylie77) December 12, 2025

Australian also don’t feed their cattle and dairy cows the fucking scratchings from the floor of commercial poultry and turkey farms. Literally shit, blood and feathers. Wouldn’t touch American beef if you paid me. The US is going to be ground zero when Avian flu jumps to humans. — Dame Sickof-BloodyLies ️‍GOP (@MumOf2RatBags) December 12, 2025

I’m not the only person who watched this video multiple times just to hear her say the word “ranch” again. Like a sunrise. — Louis Mingüey (@louisminguey) December 12, 2025

hahahahaha….honestly 99% of Aussies feel this way.

Glad someone finally said it. — finity (@Bitcoinfinity) December 12, 2025

Source @farmerbelle H/T @mattDCLXVI