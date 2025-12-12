We weren’t fussed by Trump’s oddly bruised hand until Karoline Leavitt explained it like this and now we can’t stop thinking about it

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

There’s been no end of conjecture about Donald Trump’s right hand – stop sniggering at the back – and what exactly is going with it.

Sometimes it looks like it’s swollen, sometimes it’s bruised, and other times it’s covered in bandages.

And in the absence of any official explanation it’s only natural that the void is filled by conspiracy theories, to which we weren’t giving too much (any) attention.

That was until White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt took it upon herself to nail those rumours once and for all by sharing the Trump administration’s official explanation.

But we’re not sure it’s the conspiracy killer she thinks it is.

Q: Can you explain what’s going on with the bandages on Trump’s hand? LEAVITT: We’ve given you an explanation. The president is literally constantly shaking hands. pic.twitter.com/np2SYrUgsD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2025

And we weren’t the only ones who found the ‘Mr Shakey Hands Man’ explanation hard to swallow.

1.

No one, literally no one on the planet is dumb enough to believe this fucking shit. No one. https://t.co/FLaYzFTyED — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 11, 2025

2.

This is how stupid the Trump administration thinks the American people are. It’s downright insulting. — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) December 11, 2025

3.

Of course, normal handshakes don’t involve the back of your hand in any way, shape, or form, so this is an obvious lie even by Trumpian standards. What health issue does Trump have that the White House is so desperate to cover up? https://t.co/yCJGWT2WT3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2025

4.

The fact that they continue to lie about this tells you there is something big they are hiding. https://t.co/4jMNpMKH6F — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 11, 2025

5.

Dear @PressSec Karoline Leavitt, No one with a brain believes a word you say. I find it truly remarkable how you can IMO look directly into a camera and with great authority JUST LIE. And lie. And lie. And lie. Over and over again. Day after Day. It’s so disgusting. https://t.co/99aJXfLpLT — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) December 11, 2025

6

A bruise doesn’t require multiple bandaids. pic.twitter.com/LU6SdSgGgG — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) December 11, 2025

7.

Ok so there’s REALLY something going on. Holy shit. https://t.co/SULsFHdnxT — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) December 11, 2025

8.

9.