US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

We weren’t fussed by Trump’s oddly bruised hand until Karoline Leavitt explained it like this and now we can’t stop thinking about it

John Plunkett. Updated December 12th, 2025

There’s been no end of conjecture about Donald Trump’s right hand – stop sniggering at the back – and what exactly is going with it.

Sometimes it looks like it’s swollen, sometimes it’s bruised, and other times it’s covered in bandages.

And in the absence of any official explanation it’s only natural that the void is filled by conspiracy theories, to which we weren’t giving too much (any) attention.

That was until White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt took it upon herself to nail those rumours once and for all by sharing the Trump administration’s official explanation.

But we’re not sure it’s the conspiracy killer she thinks it is.

And we weren’t the only ones who found the ‘Mr Shakey Hands Man’ explanation hard to swallow.

