Thomas Skinner tried desperately to start a festive sing-song on the London Tube – 17 merry reactions to make your Christmas

Entertainment christmas London thomas skinner

Say what you like about Thomas Skinner – no, please do, we’ll wait – but he does try to entertain.

The problem is he fails at it. A lot.

Exhibit A: The Apprentice. Exhibit B: This year’s Strictly.

Now here’s Exhibit C. Thomas and some mates were on the London Underground this week and tried to merrily get the carriage engaged in a sing-song of ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’.

Song song on the train. Bosh❤️ pic.twitter.com/MqscfYpWwc — Thomas Skinner ⚒ (@iamtomskinner) December 12, 2025

It goes about as well as you’d expect.

Still, at least the reactions to his excruciating antics are funny.

1.

I’d get off and walk the next fifteen stops — Graeme Bandeira (@GraemeBandeira) December 12, 2025

2.

Me seeing you’ve tweeted again pic.twitter.com/4dUaA2TIU1 — Andrew Strong (@gas1883) December 12, 2025

3.

The way no one gave a fuck. He wanted this moment so badly https://t.co/vqQTK2OmeH pic.twitter.com/0k2zMs5Fuc — Ash (@ansamenow) December 12, 2025

4.

Hes getting pinker by the day, gonna unlock levels of gammon never before seen https://t.co/ATnUnRusiY — Robson (@Guyy_Incognito) December 13, 2025

5.

Imagine, it's Friday. You just left work after grafting and working hard all day. You're on the train, and you want peace and quiet. Then you get this. https://t.co/4ERIY5UKOC — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) December 12, 2025

6.

The taking of Peckham 123 — Peadar (@ThatClearyFella) December 12, 2025

7.

8.

Christ. Imagine just wanting to go home and you get a pissed up joint of ham singing this — Liam (@Sandinista1916) December 12, 2025

9.

10.

Contender for the worst thing I’ve seen all year. The only way it could be worse is if I was trapped on the tube with him witnessing it in real time. https://t.co/iFBi0oWBsc — Betty (@Lizabidobay2) December 12, 2025

11.

We're all the man with his head in his hands. https://t.co/gsBh3Idh99 pic.twitter.com/fl8CJOJn1f — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) December 12, 2025

12.

My sleep paralysis demon at 4am https://t.co/wrguDYYF0g — Dan Reilly (@DanReilly92) December 12, 2025

13.

ZERO TOLERANCE FOR THIS BEHAVIOUR https://t.co/KQrfbkHr1Z pic.twitter.com/LZJHPNPL42 — ALL RIGHT IDIOTS (@ALLRIGHTIDIOTS) December 12, 2025

14.

“Can my mate come the afters? He’s sound” The mate: https://t.co/QkGIU0GdkH — PM (@____PM1O) December 12, 2025

15.

Is there a name for the clenched fist double arm pump move? If not I propose it being called the ‘common denominator’ https://t.co/swbTIcnjj3 — Flag On The Play (@FlagOnThePlayUk) December 13, 2025

16.

Fingers in my ears too. And a play back error. Thank the Internet for this. https://t.co/NC3X6WXoGu pic.twitter.com/3veWt25dfV — Tin pot J (@TinpotJ) December 13, 2025

17.

If you see or hear anything suspicious text the British transport police on 61016, we’ll sort it. See it say it sorted. https://t.co/wVxQ0EzRuJ — George (@itsgeorge05) December 13, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/iamtomskinner