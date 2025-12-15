A rambling Donald Trump lost his audience so badly even he was moved to mention it – 14 devastatingly on-point responses

US donald trump wtf

There aren’t enough data centres in the world to power the cloud capacity to store every bizarre Donald Trump public speech blunder. Even so, this one in particular has an exquisitely distinct unhinged flavor to it.

It’s got everything we’ve come to expect from an incoherent Trump tangent.

It has nothing to do with anything else he’s supposed to be talking about or the event he is at. No one seems to be able to understand why on earth he is talking about it. And, most notably, it is yet another sign that this man is not fit to dress himself in the morning, let alone run a country.

Take a listen.

Trump as he rambles on and on about snakes: “Look how quiet everybody is” pic.twitter.com/7zHthQx8BE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2025

This was not taken out of context. Here’s how he set it all up:

Trump: 28,000 people die a year from a snake by a certain snake. It’s a viper, right? It’s said to be the most poisonous snake in the world. pic.twitter.com/T2An8LDfbr — Acyn (@Acyn) December 14, 2025

The story doesn’t make sense. He appears to be struggling to form words. Then he just openly notes the silence he’s being met with. Read the room, Mr. President.

This all took place at a Christmas reception, by the way.

The concerns came flooding in online.

1.

“Look how quiet everybody is” is what every bad open-mic comic says mid-bomb. — _ (@SundaeDivine) December 14, 2025

2.

Reminder: this is a Christmas party https://t.co/NzxtBOIuMT — Joe Flood (@joeflood) December 14, 2025

3.

In the Memory Care Unit you hear old folks talking like this all the time. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) December 14, 2025

4.

Gee, I wonder why he had to take 3 dementia tests. https://t.co/Y26iykOdF0 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 14, 2025

5.

Of course, they’re quiet, you gibbering numpty. They’re busy scanning the exits, wondering how quickly and quietly they can get out of whatever this lunatic-show is! — Anjali Deodhar “May hope and history rhyme” (@anjali_deodhar) December 14, 2025

6.

MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYBODY!!! Here’s a holiday story from Dirty Donald, who always seems to Capture the “Spirit of the Season” perfectly. https://t.co/UAiMtrKxEz — Biden Tweets Like Trump (@BidenDoesTrump) December 15, 2025

