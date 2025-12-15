US donald trump wtf

A rambling Donald Trump lost his audience so badly even he was moved to mention it – 14 devastatingly on-point responses

Saul Hutson. Updated December 15th, 2025

There aren’t enough data centres in the world to power the cloud capacity to store every bizarre Donald Trump public speech blunder. Even so, this one in particular has an exquisitely distinct unhinged flavor to it.

It’s got everything we’ve come to expect from an incoherent Trump tangent.

It has nothing to do with anything else he’s supposed to be talking about or the event he is at. No one seems to be able to understand why on earth he is talking about it. And, most notably, it is yet another sign that this man is not fit to dress himself in the morning, let alone run a country.

Take a listen.

This was not taken out of context. Here’s how he set it all up:

The story doesn’t make sense. He appears to be struggling to form words. Then he just openly notes the silence he’s being met with. Read the room, Mr. President.

This all took place at a Christmas reception, by the way.

The concerns came flooding in online.

