Donald Trump’s response to the latest American mass shooting is the new dictionary definition of inadequate – 15 properly damning responses

News brown university donald trump

Over the weekend, a tragic shooting took place at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Two students died, and nine others were injured. It’s another in an endless string off senseless gun violence incidents plaguing the United States.

It’s a problem that absolutely needs to be addressed with sincerity and tact. Unfortunately, when the country looked to its leader for a thoughtful and strategic response, they got one sentence.

JUST IN Trump on the Brown University shooting: “Things can happen.” Families are shattered. Lives are permanently altered. And that’s the response. No empathy. No gravity. Just emptiness where leadership should be. pic.twitter.com/Gea5aoj7IY — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 14, 2025

A heartless sentence, at that.

“Things can happen.”

Donald Trump’s complete inability to care about anyone other than himself shone through brighter than it ever has when he was asked to address the incident.

The people of social media were disgusted, but not at all surprised, but his complete lack of empathy.

1.

Bet this is deeply comforting to every victim. — Caitlin Kelly: veteran journalist, writing coach (@CaitlinKellyNYC) December 14, 2025

2.

All this time to come up with a response and this was what he chose. — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) December 14, 2025

3.

Man just said womp womp to a mass shooting https://t.co/74NTGpf8ud — nick (@Framesofnick) December 14, 2025

4.

Charlie Kirk got shot and we did a month-long pep rally. But for these folks it’s “things can happen.” — Warren (@swd2) December 14, 2025

5.

As always, a towering fountain of empathy. — Brian Stack (@BrianStack153) December 14, 2025

6.

School shootings Republicans: things happen Charlie Kirk Republicans: we need to have an entire month of events and pretend this is the worst thing ever. Someone parade the widow with her fake crying too and go on recently failed CBS. Propaganda is so dumb. — Jordan Lamonte III (@jlamonteIII) December 14, 2025

7.