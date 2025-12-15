Politics London Rupert lowe

Rupert Lowe went on a massive rant about London being dreadful, and got owned all the way back to Great Yarmouth – 23 capital clapbacks

Poke Reporter. Updated December 15th, 2025

The MP for Great Yarmouth, former Reform UK leading light Rupert Lowe has made us all regret the extended character limit now available to X Premium members by writing a novelette about London supposedly being a sh*thole. Not in those words.

Not quite.

Congratulations or commiserations if you made it to the end. If you didn’t, here are a few key points.

He made sure to complain about ‘foreign’ men.

Gangs of men, very often foreign, roaming around stealing phones with no consequences. Police don’t care, nobody cares. Why would they? We’re told it’s just part and parcel of living in a big city. NO IT’S NOT.

Oh, look! Not-so-subtly blaming non-English people again.

Filthy underground carriages. It stinks. Graffiti everywhere. Fare-dodgers jump the barriers, nobody from TfL does anything. Security guards just stand there gormless. Most don’t even speak proper English. What’s the point in them being there? Honestly?

If only he knew someone in Parliament who could push for action on homelessness and mental health services.

Homeless people, everywhere. Genuinely mentally ill people seem to be more and more common, just roaming the streets. We’ve all seen it. There has to be a better way.

We didn’t* see this one coming.

*We did. We all did.

It’s estimated that up to one in 13 people in London is an illegal migrant. As many as 585,000 illegal migrants are in the city… Deport them, and we can start the necessary restoration process.

Remind us which constituency Lowe is supposed to be representing.

Despite support from some dubious sources –

The internet gave the racist dogwhistling short shrift.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

