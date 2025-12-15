Rupert Lowe went on a massive rant about London being dreadful, and got owned all the way back to Great Yarmouth – 23 capital clapbacks

Politics London Rupert lowe

The MP for Great Yarmouth, former Reform UK leading light Rupert Lowe has made us all regret the extended character limit now available to X Premium members by writing a novelette about London supposedly being a sh*thole. Not in those words.

Not quite.

London used to be the best city in the world. I loved living and working there. Genuinely loved it. The whole world wanted to be in London. Now? It is a dump. Outside a few select posh areas right in the middle of the city, it increasingly resembles the third world. It… — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) December 13, 2025

Congratulations or commiserations if you made it to the end. If you didn’t, here are a few key points.

He made sure to complain about ‘foreign’ men.

Oh, look! Not-so-subtly blaming non-English people again.

If only he knew someone in Parliament who could push for action on homelessness and mental health services.

We didn’t* see this one coming.

*We did. We all did.

Remind us which constituency Lowe is supposed to be representing.

Despite support from some dubious sources –

"We want our country AND our capital city back." Account based in Taiwan. Rupert Lowe has supporters around the world pretending to be British. https://t.co/jKId08z91o pic.twitter.com/4EDz47BcXz — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) December 13, 2025

The internet gave the racist dogwhistling short shrift.

1.

Absolute mayhem in London this morning. Sort it out, Khan! https://t.co/uIZGGbr6xh pic.twitter.com/CToiRk7fy0 — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) December 14, 2025

2.

Woman here. Lives in London. Walk everywhere. Never felt unsafe. But my friend journalist @christogrozev was targeted by Kremlin agents based in your constituency who planned to abduct him. That’s pretty scary. Where’s your outrage about that? https://t.co/E9mnACbMKy — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) December 14, 2025

3.

not reading all that, get a bloody grip, man! — Jason Reid (@JasonReidx) December 13, 2025

4.

Worth saying as someone who bas lived in London a long time in W12 & travels by Tube most days THIS IS COMPLETE UTTER MAGA BULLSHIT NONSENSE. Thanks for your attention to this matter https://t.co/7yCnstZeSb — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) December 14, 2025

5.

As one of these supposedly unsafe women living in the allegedly hostile wilds of East London I confidently and wholeheartedly say to you – go fuck a desk fan. https://t.co/Pdp7AtowOB — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) December 14, 2025

6.

7.

Now I’ve been to Great Yarmouth so it comes as little shock that self styled Enoch Powell wannabe Rupert Lowe is doing his level best not to mention the state of his own constituency and choosing instead to ignore the stats so he can talk down London for political gain Bellend https://t.co/G49H4jTRrE — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) December 14, 2025

8.

Rupert Lowe seems a little out of touch. https://t.co/23qw04CUpi pic.twitter.com/W0a3TziqVf — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) December 13, 2025

9.

It was doing quite well as the financial capital of Europe, until your Brexit ideas killed it. — Dr. Bendor Grosvenor (@arthistorynews) December 13, 2025

10.

London – what happened to this once

great City? Tube seat was a bit uncomfy, street musician was a tad out of tune, bloke in Covent garden looked at me in a slightly funny way, coffee at Euston had too much milk in it, wife trod on my toe, people laughing in Rickshaw bikes … https://t.co/3ePvyzYDtl — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) December 13, 2025

11.

Agree Rupert. I went to London yesterday and Godzilla bit my head off. https://t.co/2bahNXBGEo pic.twitter.com/Wm3FuxJeRp — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) December 14, 2025

12.