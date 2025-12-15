‘What are some strange beliefs that you used to have as a child?’ – 17 charmingly naive misconceptions that make perfect sense when you’re a kid

Round Ups r/AskReddit

The world is a confusing place at the best of times, but it makes even less sense when you’re a kid.

And while their point of view might be written off as youthful innocence, their beliefs are often grounded in a weird sense of logic. And we know this because Annual_Seesaw_7539 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What are some strange beliefs that you used to have as a child?’

Get ready to see things from a new perspective by reading these replies…

1.

‘I thought all tv shows were filmed live and the commercials were their breaks.’

-BxbyShay02

2.

‘That if I didn’t pray a very specific prayer everyone I loved would die.

‘Anyway, it was OCD.’

-Occasional_Historian

3.

‘I thought football players on TV were giants because they could run many yards in a few seconds, and everyone knows a yard is what is out in front of the house.’

-2EscapedCapybaras

4.

‘getting a job is guaranteed once you are an adult’

-Idainaru_Yokubo

5.

‘I thought clowns were a different race of people. Like, Whites, Blacks, Asians, Clowns, Native Americans’

-BeerShawn

6.

‘That you could dig a hole deep enough to get to China.’

-jtd0000

7.

‘I assumed my parents knew what they were doing. Now I’m a parent and I realize they were just winging it, too’

-MyNameIsMulva

8.

‘If you fed a small breed dog food for a large dog, that small dog would irreversibly grow into a large breed dog.’

-NoSavings2847

9.

‘One stomach for food, another for drinks.’

-AstronautImaginary19