A dad shared his ‘worst Christmas tree’ family tradition and the delightful thread that followed is a little ray of light in a world of gloom right now

Christmas is a time of year absolutely groaning under the weight of traditions and expectations.

If you have kids you have to maintain the sense of wonder via Santa and the Elf on the Shelf, and if you’re an adult there’s the minefield of what to eat (and how much to drink) to navigate.

The pressure to get everything just right can be overwhelming. Which is perhaps why an odd tradition shared by Twitter user @octopuscaveman and his son has resonated with so many people.

Rather than scouring Christmas tree lots to find the perfect specimen, the pair take the opposite approach. And the result this year is admirably underwhelming.

Every year me and my son find the worst tree on the lot for Christmas. This year’s is especially bad. pic.twitter.com/JSAn3FlnnF — octopus/caveman (@octopuscaveman) December 14, 2025

Squat, misshapen, this crap Christmas tree ticks all the right/ wrong boxes. Even sprucing it up with some decorations can’t save it.

And when it comes to what to look for in a rubbish Christmas tree, these guys know what they’re doing. Just take at the disappointing state of their 2023 effort.

Every year we try and find the worst tree on the lot and this year’s is truly remarkable pic.twitter.com/TOZHCDG4l5 — octopus/caveman (@octopuscaveman) December 16, 2023

This isn’t cynicism for the sake of it though. As @octopuscaveman reveals, this peculiar tradition evolved out of a need for the pair to celebrate Christmas on their own terms in a fun way.

I’m a divorced dad and I don’t have big family get togethers like he gets with his mom. Holidays for me were hard because it’s just the two of us so we developed these funny traditions to make them special for us. Makes me really glad you guys appreciate it. Merry Christmas — octopus/caveman (@octopuscaveman) December 15, 2025

It’s a heartwarming reminder that you don’t have to buy into the pressures of Christmas. And judging by people’s reactions, it’s a message we could all do with hearing.

1.

We always try to find sparse and barren ones pic.twitter.com/XXvKO4SXv0 — gwen D❤️P (@gwenregressing) December 15, 2025

2.

Got my worst to day this year but it cleaned up very nicely pic.twitter.com/py55NFOrEq — Evan LaPoe (@BillyDaKid_27) December 15, 2025

3.

Anything can be a Christmas tree if you love it enough pic.twitter.com/2d0EGcP7UM — JennerJinks (@JennerJinks) December 15, 2025

4.

Might have to try and do this, ugly trees need love too — Blaze on X News (BoXN) (@BlazeBTC) December 15, 2025

5.

Put a cat bed on the top and you’ve got the best tree ever! — Redhead Ranting™ (@redheadranting) December 15, 2025

6.

That tree is beautiful and unique. Stop talking like that in front of it. — Penny (@PennyNi19961302) December 15, 2025

7.