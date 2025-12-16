Round Ups christmas christmas tree Twitter X

A dad shared his ‘worst Christmas tree’ family tradition and the delightful thread that followed is a little ray of light in a world of gloom right now

Dominic Carter. Updated December 16th, 2025

Christmas is a time of year absolutely groaning under the weight of traditions and expectations.

If you have kids you have to maintain the sense of wonder via Santa and the Elf on the Shelf, and if you’re an adult there’s the minefield of what to eat (and how much to drink) to navigate.

The pressure to get everything just right can be overwhelming. Which is perhaps why an odd tradition shared by Twitter user @octopuscaveman and his son has resonated with so many people.

Rather than scouring Christmas tree lots to find the perfect specimen, the pair take the opposite approach. And the result this year is admirably underwhelming.

Squat, misshapen, this crap Christmas tree ticks all the right/ wrong boxes. Even sprucing it up with some decorations can’t save it.

And when it comes to what to look for in a rubbish Christmas tree, these guys know what they’re doing. Just take at the disappointing state of their 2023 effort.

This isn’t cynicism for the sake of it though. As @octopuscaveman reveals, this peculiar tradition evolved out of a need for the pair to celebrate Christmas on their own terms in a fun way.

It’s a heartwarming reminder that you don’t have to buy into the pressures of Christmas. And judging by people’s reactions, it’s a message we could all do with hearing.

