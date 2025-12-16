‘What’s a distinct regional dialect phrase you only hear in your part of the UK?’ – 22 words that will make you feel very local indeed

Life r/AskUK

One of the many joys of living in Britain – yes, there are plenty, despite what far-right types will tell you on social media – is how incredibly local we still are. Even in an age of globalisation, we have retained many of the funny little traditions that started hundreds, if not thousands, of years ago.

One of these is language, the things we say that are unique to a particular geographic area, and still surprise visitors. They’ve been chatting about this on the AskUK subreddit after Gainsbite posted this:

What’s a distinct regional dialect word or phrase you only hear in your part of the UK? Beyond the big cities, local language is fascinating. What’s a word or phrase specific to where you grew up or live?

And lots of people chipped in with their own favourites, like these…

1.

‘I don’t know if it’s wholly distinct but ‘am’ is so perfectly Black Country. ‘I said ow am ya, not oo am ya.”

–Beneficial-Owl-4430

2.

‘Well, its not where I grew up or lived, but I spent enough time in Staffordshire to pick up the local term of endearment ‘duck’. Which I found pretty charming.’

–bahumat42

3.

”Gert/gurt’. ‘That’s a gert big bus’ or ‘that’s gurt lush’. West country.’

–Longjumping_Coat157

4.

‘When I moved to Bristol and someone asked if they could ‘smooth my dog’, I instantly assumed they were deranged/perverted and hurried off. Only when I got back and told my wife did she inform me that is how they call stroking a dog round here.’

–marathonBarry

5.

‘My Scottish family say ‘clap the dog’ which I think is pretty funny.’

–BG3restart

6.

‘Bristol has loads, a couple of my favourites are:

Getting yer hair (pronounced air) off – losing your temper but not badly, more when someone has had enough and starts going off on one.

He/she was doggin’ I up – he/she was giving me a dirty look.’

–OffGridToTheMoon

7.

‘I had no idea that ‘Where’s it to?’ was a West Country phrase until I moved away.’

–PipBin

8.

‘We have ‘twittens’ here in Sussex: an old word for a narrow lane or passage.’

–Ashie2112

9.

‘I love how there is so much variation and dialect for this one thing. In Yorkshire, it is a snicket or a ginnel.’

–Maya_Rose

10.

‘It’s a jennel in Derbyshire. I’m from Norfolk and for years I had no clue what my cousin was saying when he was talking about ‘going up t’jennel’.’

–Holli303

11.

‘Peedie is small, puggy is your stomach, pleep is someone who complains and whines. My favourite is ‘the morn’s morn’. Really confuses tourists. It just means tomorrow morning but a lot of folk think it means the day after tomorrow.

It’s Orcadian dialect and other than peedie being pronounced peerie, it’s pretty much the same in Shetland. There’s a lot more but most are increasingly obscure sadly.’

–diggy96