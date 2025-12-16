‘What’s a food you know is gross, but you like it anyway?’- 23 disgustingly guilty culinary pleasures

Life food r/AskUK

When it comes to food, we know we should all be eating cleanly, watching our calories and eschewing the dread UPFs. And yet, the things that are worst for us, and, arguably, objectively disgusting, are often the most delicious.

They’ve chatting about this on the AskUK page after user -_Error posed this question, and handily illustrated it too:

‘What’s one food you know is probably gross, but you like it anyway? ‘I buy these from the petrol station near me. They also do Swedish style meatballs and some other different types. I know they’re probably nothing but eyeballs and assholes all mixed together but I think they’re actually quite nice. I take them fishing with me. ‘My wife tried them once and couldn’t eat them, haha.’

At that price for that many, they’re hardly going to be made from hand-reared, corn-fed, free range fowl. And it turns out lots of other people had their own guilty pleasures too, like these…

1.

‘Fridge Raiders. They’re not good, make my fingers smell, but for some reason they’re very moreish.’

–DrH1983

2.

‘Rustlers Burgers. Reminds me of the burgers we used to get in school. Terrible for my heart but pure nostalgic comfort.’

–moistpishflaps

3.

‘Sometimes, I have a hankering for hotdogs, you know the ones that come in a glass jar and cost about 99p for 10 They’re vile, but something about them in a bun with mustard on scratches an itch once every year or so.’

–Leader_Bee

4.

‘Seafood sticks. The fact that my cats aren’t vaguely interested rings major alarm bells.’

–MrMargaretScratcher

5.

‘Curry from a Spoons/Hungry Horse etc. I know it’s a microwave ready meal, I know it’s not authentic, but goddamn, it hits different to proper curry.’

–Jamesyroo

6.

‘Chinese chicken on a stick from the petrol station.’

–ContraryLeader

7.

‘Mr Brain’s Faggots. Don’t want to know what’s in them, just want four of them in a giant Yorkshire pudding with mash and a bit of veg. That meal always makes me feel better about life.’

–BiscuitCrumbsInBed

8.

‘Minced beef Crispy Pancakes.’

–Hot-Crazy6894

9.

‘This might be the most gross one but I really like those frozen Snacksters Donner Kebabs. They’re probably made with badgers bum holes but I crave them from time to time.’

–i_heart_punk

10.

‘Tins of Fray Bentos meatballs. They’re absolutely grim, but them and some rice used to be my go to poverty meal (back when they were actually cheap!).’

–MrKiplingIsMid

11.

‘I love fried chicken wings and chips from bossman establishments. I’m not even talking about the major chains like Morley’s or Chicken Cottage. I’m after the knock off establishments.’

–wildOldcheesecake

12.

‘I grew up with pork and egg loaf. Didn’t realise it was weird/gross until I got older. Can’t find it many places now.’

–Upset_Basil_4187