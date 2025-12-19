Our 50 Favourite Funny Tweets of 2025

Twitter Tweets of the Year

And so, this is Christmas – and what have you done?

Well, if you’re anything like us, you’ve probably vowed last January to be completely organised and on top of everything by December, only to find yourself running the gauntlet of packed shops, wondering whether you can just buy a load of beakers at the Costa drive-through for everyone on your list, and seriously considering having Pot Noodle for Christmas dinner.

In our defence, we’ve been very busy gathering these excellent tweets from the past year, to celebrate the passing of 2025 with a lot of laughs.

Don’t forget to show your favourites some love.

1.

Apple Watches are just Tomagotchi’s except the stupid animal you’re trying to keep alive is yourself — B, The Favorite Ex-GF ✨ (@crushed_silver) January 9, 2025

2.

feeding squirrels is one of life's cheapest pleasures. they're literally thankful for peanuts. imagine if a giant gave you a free sandwich every day twice the size of your arm — derek guy (@dieworkwear) January 16, 2025

3.

you want me to attend a work meeting? the thing that killed Julius Caesar? — Neil Renic (@NC_Renic) January 22, 2025

4.

5.

40% of Americans: I don’t believe the science behind climate change. Same 40% of Americans: According to a groundhog we will have six more weeks of winter. — The Real Rodney Lacroix (@RealRodLacroix) February 2, 2025

6.

Every AI post is like "Wow look at this" and then somebody holds up the digital equivalent of a Big Mouth Billy Bass with dying batteries. — youth code orange (@thamosdeaf) February 13, 2025

7.

Your call is really important to us but first enjoy this clarinet number for the next seventy five minutes — Dx: Moonstruck (@moonstruckinnyc) February 18, 2025

8.

The words 'satire' and 'narcassist' are the words used the most by people who don't really know what they mean. It's very charcuterie. — Shaparak Khorsandi شاپرک خرسندی (@ShappiKhorsandi) February 26, 2025

9.

Pray for my 4yo. Nothing’s wrong with him he just learned that dinosaurs are extinct. — Mommeh Dearest (@mommeh_dearest) March 6, 2025

10.

CNN said the world is $217 trillion dollars in debt… who tf we owe? The Decepticons? — ‍☠️ (@c0mmandderr) March 8, 2025

11.

I decided to quit coffee and switch to orange juice. I’m actually feeling a lot happier during the day. My doctor thinks it’s the vitamin C and natural sugars but I think it’s the rum. Either way it’s working. — Jacob (@carnecarnivore) March 19, 2025

12.



Via

13.

A big shout out to the inventor of flip flops for proving that I can do the splits in the rain in a crowded parking lot. — Tony P. (@Tbone7219) March 31, 2025

14.

There’s a time and a place for camping. That time is never and that place is a hotel with indoor plumbing and room service. — Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) May 18, 2025

15.

Outlook: You have 1 unread email. Me: I do? Where? Outlook: lol, well that’s the big mystery. Anyway, have a fun day! — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) April 17, 2025

16.

Sure, happy birthday to Shakespeare, but people don’t realise he stole most of his plots. Like, one play is a total ripoff of West Side Story, but set in the olden days. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) April 23, 2025

17.