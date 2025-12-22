‘What’s the most petty but hilarious thing someone you know has done?’ – 21 people who went the extra mile for a tiny grudge

Life r/AskUK

As the old saying doesn’t go: revenge is a dish best served small. If you’ve ever been so infuriated by a pretty minor slight, and wanted to rectify it in an equally as minor way, you’ll enjoy this story which Gregoryr94 posted on the AskUK subreddit:

‘What’s the most petty but hilarious thing you or someone you know has done?’ ‘A friend of mine found out she had been cheated on by her long term partner. Amongst one of many things she did to enact her revenge had me in stitches. ‘She had registered interest in becoming a Jehovah’s Witness under her ex’s name at his address amongst many other religions. As a result he was getting constant visitors to the house preaching which I thought was so petty but absolutely hilarious so it had me thinking, what petty things have other people done?’

And plenty of people chimed in with some incredible tales of revenge, like these…

1.

‘My sister signs me up for free samples of every female incontinence product she sees advertised. I’ve been receiving them since I was 28 years old. I’m 51 now.

The jokes on her. I kept all of them. I have enough free incontinence products to keep a nursing home going. I recently wrote a will. Guess what she’s getting?’

–chez2202

2.

‘Neighbour was utterly obsessed with cars parking outside his house, and would harass neighbours to move their or guests cars. Whilst drunk one night I spotted an ad on facebook marketplace, for a small car, just passed a mot but due to circumstances needed a quick sale and it was up for £250.

I picked it up the next day and at night parked it up. He went loopy at the outrage of a car outside his house and quizzed all the neighbours to no joy, he called the police who told him its taxed, MOT’d and parked legally he was fuming and took to to the local Facebook to rant.

When the MOT was up, I went to start it up and the fucker started up first time, and made a right racket as the brakes were seized on. When I returned on foot neighbour stopped me and was over the moon that the eyesore was gone. Garage phoned up and advised it had passed its MOT, so I thought it would be rude not to, paid my £30 parked it up outside his house for another year.’

–Temporary-Zebra97

3.

‘During a particularly unpleasant family dispute, my dad sent my sister a step ladder through Amazon with a note saying ‘to help you down off your high horse’. Shockingly, that didn’t help.’

–Bizzle_B

4.

‘A mate of mine fell out with his neighbour over parking. Nothing dramatic, just passive aggressive notes through the door. So every time the neighbour put their bins out slightly wrong, my mate would quietly move them back a few inches so the council wouldn’t collect them.

Never said a word. Just watched the confusion build week after week. Peak British pettiness. No confrontation, no shouting. Just bins and simmering resentment.’

–CherryRoutine9397

5.

‘When I was a young teenager, my dad had a girlfriend who’d stay at the house sometimes. I didn’t like her. She’d use the phone to call her pals then blame me for the bill.

She was making a big jigsaw on the dining table and I was leaving home to stay with my girlfriend. I picked a piece of the jigsaw right out the centre of it and had it in wallet for many years.’

–truttatrotta

6.

‘Decades ago I had a boyfriend whose (narcissistic and misogynistic) father spent a fortune on military models, while his wife wasn’t allowed to spend anything on herself. One day he made particularly disparaging and sexist comments to me about something.

I’d put up with that nonsense for six years but this time was the last straw. That night I quietly snipped the aerials off dozens of his model tanks and binned just one edition of his carefully catalogued Jane’s Defence Weekly magazine.’

–WoodSteelStone

7.

‘I had a housemate at uni who was an ‘aspiring DJ’ and used to make an absolute racket, sometimes in to the wee hours, with the neighbours calling the police on him numerous times just to tell him to shut the fuck up.

Dude was absolutely the biggest waste of space you’ve ever met. To the point where his parents had to pop in once every other week with food because he was too lazy to go to the shop and spent all his money on drugs.

One day I put his wet laundry in his freezer drawer (we had one drawer each) after he left it in the washing machine all evening/night: we all convinced him he’d done it in one of his drug addled states.’

–Catsic

8.

‘A family member was cheated on by someone who really did love his car more than is healthy. He would get it cleaned once a week and detailed every month.

The revenge?

Glitter in the air conditioning.’

–Hamsternoir

9.

‘I have a friend who, every time her husband pisses her off, she takes his beers out of the fridge.’

–Basic-Escape-4824

10.

‘Many years ago when I was heavily pregnant, I pulled into a car park that had no designated spaces – you just kind of had to park sensibly and leave room for other cars. There was a car parked to my right and someone sat in a car to my left and he had plenty of room on the other side of his car so I waved at him and asked him nicely to move up. He told me to eff off.

I waited for him to get out of his car then pulled into the space parking RIGHT NEXT to the driver side door. I wasn’t in a rush so I sat there until he came back and he asked me to move so he could get into his car. I told him to eff off and watched him climb through the passenger side over to the driver side, getting angry and sweaty while I laughed my head off.’

-Far_Major6494

11.

‘I would pull their keyboard and mouse USB out of the slot ever so slightly. Just enough to lose connection whilst still looking plugged in. I would then reconnect it when they ran off to grab one of the IT support guys.’

–pop-pop-corn

12.

‘I made a Gumtree ad for an African Grey Parrot (free to a good home). I put my mates name and number on. He had 100s of calls in the next couple of hours from interested people.’

–buffalosoldier111