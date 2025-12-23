27 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last 12 months

Best Of funny pictures reddit

It’s that time of the year – of course it is! – to look back on the funny pictures that went viral in the corner of Reddit called (you guessed it) r/funny over the last 12 months.

And here are 27 of the very best.

1. Thanks to the Amazon delivery guy for hiding my package under the carpet!

(via)

2. These Cybertrucks parked right next to each other.

(via)

3. I got these from my 5 year old son about 10 minutes apart



(via)

4. No fucking way

(via)

5. I got charged a “bitching fee”.

(via)

6. My dad sent me this.

(via)

7. What could it be?

(via)

8. This looks like an art installation

(via)

9. Farted near my friends smart thermostat

(via)