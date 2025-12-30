Donald Trump totally bought Putin’s claim that Ukraine targeted his residence with drones and we’ve never seen him this sympathetic

Politics donald trump Russia Ukraine

It’s hard to parse the most troubling aspect of this latest quote from Donald Trump.

For starters, he reveals that he’s taking phone calls directly from Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin, and putting more stock into those conversations than those that he’s having with his own intelligence community.

The fact that he’s “very angry” about an attack on Putin’s home, if there ever was one, also shows that he has finally taken note of the unnecessary violence unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Unfortunately, it’s in sympathy with the Russian millionaire dictator and not the 100s of thousands of innocent lives that have been destroyed across Ukrainian land.

Trump on a report that Ukraine tried to strike Putin’s residence: “I don’t like it. It’s not good. I heard about it this morning. You know who told me about it? President Putin told me about it … I was very angry about it.” pic.twitter.com/8Un2AGol23 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 29, 2025

Trump will always side with his rich buddies. And Trump’s rich buddies will continue to play him for their own benefits for as long as he believes them.

And while Trump thinks Putin is his good pal, everyone on Twitter can see this relationship for what it is.

1.

Putin pedaled the latest misinformation to Donald directly who can’t keep his mouth shut. Donald assumes it’s true? What an imbecile. He’ll believe Putin over Zelensky just like he believed Putin over U.S. intelligence. — RiversideKitty (@OnTheHudsonNYC) December 29, 2025

2.

The Russians have tried to assassinate Zelensky numerous times, never seemed to bother Trump. https://t.co/K8dItMlYFS — Phillips P. OBrien (@PhillipsPOBrien) December 29, 2025

3.

Wouldn’t the president of the United States have access to classified intel to verify that an attack on Putin’s residence had taken place? https://t.co/Qk9v1pCPrU — Paul Farhi (@farhip) December 29, 2025

4.

As in Helsinki in 2018, Trump believes Putin’s lies over U.S. intelligence briefings. Trump is a Russian asset and a traitor. https://t.co/y5UkR24t5B — Michael MacKay (@mhmck) December 29, 2025

5.

This is a constructed narrative for an audience of one. Putin wants Trump to get pissed at Zelensky. Russia and their agents have made dozens of attempts on Zelensky’s life since Russia invaded, which never angered Trump. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) December 29, 2025

6.

Putin playing him like a fiddle — Serial Carpens (@SerialCarpens) December 29, 2025

7.

Let’s not kid ourselves, here. Our president is not only in Putin’s pocket, he admires him. Let that sink in. https://t.co/wNROVJBu3V — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) December 29, 2025

8.