Politics donald trump Russia Ukraine

Donald Trump totally bought Putin’s claim that Ukraine targeted his residence with drones and we’ve never seen him this sympathetic

Saul Hutson. Updated December 30th, 2025

It’s hard to parse the most troubling aspect of this latest quote from Donald Trump.

For starters, he reveals that he’s taking phone calls directly from Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin, and putting more stock into those conversations than those that he’s having with his own intelligence community.

The fact that he’s “very angry” about an attack on Putin’s home, if there ever was one, also shows that he has finally taken note of the unnecessary violence unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Unfortunately, it’s in sympathy with the Russian millionaire dictator and not the 100s of thousands of innocent lives that have been destroyed across Ukrainian land.

Trump will always side with his rich buddies. And Trump’s rich buddies will continue to play him for their own benefits for as long as he believes them.

And while Trump thinks Putin is his good pal, everyone on Twitter can see this relationship for what it is.

