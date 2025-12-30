‘Growing up what was the first big ‘not allowed’ thing that you did anyway?’ – 22 rebellious rule breakers born to be mild

Life r/AskUK

As a nation, the British aren’t known for their wayward behaviour. No, we generally tend be seen as sensible, conformist types. So it follows that when we do misbehave, it’s in quite small and somehow wholesome ways, especially when we were children.

They’ve been discussing the cute ways we thought we were being ‘bad’ on the AskUK subreddit after HilariousMotives posed this question:

Growing up what was the first big ‘not allowed’ thing that you did anyway? Maybe it’s something that feels kinda small now but felt massive then, or maybe it really was a big deal, and people still even remember it. Anyway keep it legal you deviants.

And lots of people had some naughty deeds to get off their chests, like these…

1.

‘Went into the abandoned mill where I was almost certainly going to die by falling through floorboards or get molested by a homeless person because both had happened to Edith Draper’s son down the road according to my mum. Edith Draper’s son had also been run over for not looking left and right, drowned in a reservoir, been hit by a train, and arrested by the council for ignoring a hosepipe ban.’

–Knowlesdinho

2.

‘I crossed the Big Road.’

–Perfect-Reading-761

3.

‘During the summer I used to stand at the bottom of my street with a super soaker and spray buses as they went past – specifically aiming for the open windows for maximum sprayage. I did this for about four summers in a row until the police were called by one of the drivers. That was a rough day.’

–continentaldreams

4.

‘Me and my friend who was the bad influence used to stand on a pedestrian bridge and throw eggs into the car forecourt in summer, aiming for the convertibles.’

–pickindim_kmet

5.

‘Stayed up past midnight! It was a letdown.’

–Azuras-Becky

6.

‘Asked my Dad at 14 if I could get the bus with my mates the next town over to go shopping. He said no, I went anyway and learned it’s best not to ask.’

–Jerico_Hill

7.

‘Chewing gum! I wasn’t allowed it until my 6th birthday but when I was 5 one day I was given some money by my nan and I crept down the road to the campsite shop and bought a pack of Wrigley’s. I took it into the garden at home and devoured every slice burying all the rubbish in the ground and slathering over this huge minty chewy blob in my mouth, before eventually burying that too. When I turned 6 I did a good job of pretending it was my first foray into gum, as when I revealed the truth years later to my mum she’d had no idea!’

–Illustrious-Snow1858

8.

‘Asked if I could cut my hair, mum said no. I was tired of how long it had got and fancied a bob. So I did what any sensible child would do and did it myself. Even gave myself a fringe as well. Ended up with a bowl cut.’

–wildOldcheesecake

9.

‘Wearing a strappy top in public. My mum was absolutely horrified that I was going out with my bra straps showing.’

–kestrelita

10.

‘Biked to the neighbouring village one Saturday afternoon, despite being told not to pass the paper shop on multiple occasions. Got dobbed in by my mum’s mate, on her way home from a big shop.’

–Temporary_Resort_579

