This Andrew Tate-o-like’s comically awful Tinder patter got all the responses it deserved – 14 crushing smackdowns

Life Andrew tate dating tinder

We’re not on Tinder (at the time of going to press) and this is just one of the many and varied reasons why we’re not.

It’s a man who you might reasonably conclude is a bit of fan of Andrew Tate, presumably doing his best to convince a woman to swipe right.

It was shared on Twitter by @traphouse_annie who asked: ‘What happened to normal men btw’ and you don’t have to be a woman to relate, but it’ll definitely help.

what happened to normal men btw pic.twitter.com/y1cz6mqHop — yaphouse annie (@traphouse_annie) December 27, 2025

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

And we mention it not just because it’s an eye-opening (frankly terrifying) insight into the state of many men today, but because we were delighted to see they got all the responses they deserved. And more!

1.

This is what happens when men get their dating strategy from Andrew Tate Like learning how to drive from Mario Kart, just an embarrassing mess https://t.co/OLEUFY5rTQ — Allie (@allie__voss) December 29, 2025

2.

3.

sorry but why is this how i talk to my cat https://t.co/5lQJK16Bin pic.twitter.com/drjlOuH1El — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) December 29, 2025

4.

The thing for me is that they’re having this conversation with me like 3 days after we first started messaging. Like girl why are you getting weird and sexual when you don’t even know me lol — Kelly (@inmyhealing) December 28, 2025

5.

“oh no this isn’t for me” lmfaoooo — em (@embbyg) December 28, 2025

6.

ok i understand the “ick” now https://t.co/CoezQzrLuh — taoki (@justalexoki) December 28, 2025

7.