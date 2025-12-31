An ‘anti-woke warrior’ trolled people who dare dress down for air travel and these 17 A++ comebacks were all business class

Life anti-woke flying

We’re not overly keen on flying so we’re more than happy to go the extra mile to make the whole experience as comfortable and as stress free as possible.

We’re not entirely sure that would stretch to boarding the plane in our pyjamas but each to their own right?

Wrong, if you’re this particular ‘anti-woke warrior’ who took to their keyboard to bash anyone who dare dress like this 30,000 feet up.

When did we all decide sweats and pajama pants were the appropriate attire for air travel? Nobody gives af anymore. pic.twitter.com/Dp0fMWqIL9 — Zero Tolerance Policy (@ThoughtCrimes80) December 29, 2025

And we mention it because it went wildly viral with opinions flying in from all directions. But these people surely said it best.

1.

I will always be as comfortable as I want when I fly. I’m not getting dressed up to stand in line and sit in a tube. Fuck that. — DAHSIEM BAYLOR (@DahsiemB) December 30, 2025

2.

Flying is uncomfortable and can be stressful. No leg room, delayed flights, pat downs, etc Why dress to impress for long hours of that? https://t.co/5cli1s8FNx — Chris Smoove (@ChrisSmoove) December 30, 2025

3.

The way everyone in this is a woman… yall are against women wearing comfortable clothes, yall believe they should be pleasing to the eyes and tastes of others everywhere and at all times. I hope it becomes more common for women to wear comfy clothes so you'll shut your mouth https://t.co/o4qj2bL7Tx — shine ♀ (@ladymysticalwmn) December 30, 2025

4.

It happened when the predictable outcome of every attempt at air travel became a night spent on the cold floor of an airport thanks to endless delays. You want me to wear a suit to the airport, treat me like a human and leave the hell on time. https://t.co/LqDjjiSrRB — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 30, 2025

5.

I think its absurd it bothers you this much. I could care less how people are dressed. — Brian Raben (@brian_raben) December 30, 2025

6.

probably when the airlines decided to treat passengers like cattle instead of people https://t.co/iD3rqqTV4P — MJ (@morganisawizard) December 30, 2025

7.

When did we all decide posting strangers pictures on social media was appropriate? To answer the simple question: Flying is no longer a luxury. People used to dress up because only the upper class could afford it. — ₿rett (@brett_eth) December 30, 2025

8.