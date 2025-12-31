Bluesky users have been sharing their hot takes on New Year – 25 funny favourites

Social Media Bluesky new years eve

There can’t be many people who aren’t eager to wish 2025 a hearty good riddance, in the hope of swapping it for the unblotted copybook of 2026.

How you see the old year out will depend on your taste and circumstances, but it may involve good food, better company and alcohol – or possibly just bad telly and shouting at fireworks.

Bluesky users have been posting about what’s on the horizon, and these caught our eye.

Hate freeloaders who join in the New Year's Eve countdown for the last 10 seconds. I've been doing this all year. Where were you back in May — Glenn Moore (@thenewsatglenn.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 11:32 AM

Old acquaintance? Forgot

Cup of kindness? Drank

Auld Lang? Syned — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 5:49 PM

No rappers in the New Year Honours list again. It makes Sir Mix-A-Lot's achievement all the more impressive, doesn't it? — Neil (@enanem.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 9:19 AM

I was hoping for "Services to dressing up as a Christmas turkey to answer tv quiz questions" but it seems it's all about women winning at football and rugby union this year. — paulsinha.bsky.social (@paulsinha.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 11:12 PM

“My New Year’s Resolution is to give up…” “Give up what?” “That was the whole sentence” — Flups (@flups.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 7:56 AM

My New Year’s resolution is to receive a takedown request from the actual Louvre — The Louvre of Bluesky (@thelouvreof.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 3:35 PM

instead of new year’s resolutions this year i’m going to just refuse to do stuff — TracketPacer (@tracketpacer.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 7:14 PM

bill nye is short for william new year’s eve — kim (@kimmymonte.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 8:47 PM

i love auld lang syne because it is genuinely one of the most simple and beautiful works of poetry and music in the western world. and so, of course, we dedicate one day a year to blasting out the tackiest most dogshit versions of it that anyone has ever put to tape lmao — headfallsoff (@headfallsoff.com) December 27, 2025 at 7:03 PM

You only hear about Auld Lang Syne. Shout out to all the Neu Lang Syne out there. — George Wallace (@mrgeorgewallace.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 5:40 PM

