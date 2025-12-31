Non-Americans are sharing the weirdest things about America that Americans don’t notice and these 15 responses completely defy explanation

Life Americans non-americans Weird

America is supposed to be the land of the free and the home of the brave, but if you ask somebody from somewhere else, it’s not that simple.

Recently, the Twitter account @timecaptales asked for anyone from outside of the U.S. to share their views on the nation.

Non-Americans who have been to the US: What is the weirdest thing about America that Americans don’t realize is weird? — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) July 16, 2025

The answers helped shine a light on the many differences between America and the rest of the world.

Here’s a smattering of the best responses.

1.

The tax on things you buy being added only at the checkout — Geno Samuel (@genosamuelgeno) July 16, 2025

2.

The partitions between toilet stalls in restaurants: here, they almost reach the floor, but in the US, you can see the legs of the person in the next stall. That was very unusual for us. — Die mit dem Rolf tanzt (@MitRolf) July 16, 2025

3.

Americans give distances in driving times rather than actual physical distance. “How far is the mall from here?” “Oh, about 20 minutes.” — Cornelius the Centurion (@Cornelius898281) July 16, 2025

4.

Buying a bottle of water whilst at a coffee shop with your mates and they flip the tablet screen round wanting a tip — Dean Ferguson (@DeanFerguson4) July 16, 2025

5.

Signs on doors to public buildings such as museums clarifying that guns aren’t permitted. Why would you assume, or even want, to take a gun to a museum etc? — Twm Owen (@NewsatTwm) July 16, 2025

6.

Portion sizes in restaurants lol Always sooooo much food. — ThatGuy (@NuckingFutsFan) July 16, 2025

7.

Pickup trucks are driven by people who are not farmers or craftsmen. — Woods Kiehl (@Eber3000) July 16, 2025

8.