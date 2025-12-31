Life Americans non-americans Weird

Non-Americans are sharing the weirdest things about America that Americans don’t notice and these 15 responses completely defy explanation

Saul Hutson. Updated December 31st, 2025

America is supposed to be the land of the free and the home of the brave, but if you ask somebody from somewhere else, it’s not that simple.

Recently, the Twitter account @timecaptales asked for anyone from outside of the U.S. to share their views on the nation.

The answers helped shine a light on the many differences between America and the rest of the world.

Here’s a smattering of the best responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2