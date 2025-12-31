US money

This American store’s guidance for rounding prices up or down because of the penny shortage is blowing British minds

John Plunkett. Updated December 31st, 2025

The end is nigh. Specifically (just in case we had you worried there for a second) the end is nigh for the American penny, which is already in short supply after they stopped producing them and will sooner or later disappear altogether.

It means shops are having to get used to a penny-less world by rounding prices up or down to the nearest nickel, or five cents (we think we’ve got this right).

And we mention it because of this particular store’s rounding up guidance for confused customers which went just went wildly viral.

And it blew the minds of Brits (and indeed other non-Americans) everywhere.

Except it does make sense, it’s just an extremely convoluted way of explaining it.

Once more but slowly?

We think we’ve got it now. So what’s a dime again?

READ MORE

A Brit said how much better Europeans have it than Americans and the Maga fury it prompted took it to a whole new level

Source @fawfulfan