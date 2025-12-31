This American store’s guidance for rounding prices up or down because of the penny shortage is blowing British minds

US money

The end is nigh. Specifically (just in case we had you worried there for a second) the end is nigh for the American penny, which is already in short supply after they stopped producing them and will sooner or later disappear altogether.

It means shops are having to get used to a penny-less world by rounding prices up or down to the nearest nickel, or five cents (we think we’ve got this right).

And we mention it because of this particular store’s rounding up guidance for confused customers which went just went wildly viral.

While I agree with the Trump administration's move to discontinue the penny, they should have issued some guidance to businesses on how to round penny transactions. Every business is making up its own convoluted rules and it's potentially going to be a mess. pic.twitter.com/WVArsjqeaD — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) December 30, 2025

And it blew the minds of Brits (and indeed other non-Americans) everywhere.

What a weird way to round things — NPC767480 (@NPC00767480) December 31, 2025

do Americans not know how to round lmao https://t.co/oaAEny8d6q — Qua Literam (@asubparusername) December 31, 2025

Except it does make sense, it’s just an extremely convoluted way of explaining it.

This isn't really convoluted at all tbh, the numbers are just there to illustrate how rounding works. They're just saying they'll round prices to the nearest nickel. — Axio (@axiochrono) December 30, 2025

Once more but slowly?

Ok, to be clear, this is exactly how you round to the nearest nickel. I'm not criticizing how this specific Dairy Queen chose to round (even if the wording is a little odd.) I'm more criticizing the fact that every business has been left to choose whether to round up, down, etc. — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) December 31, 2025

Nah you round to the nearest tenth. — ⛄４４４ (@shinfours) December 31, 2025

Ah I see where you're going now. — ⛄４４４ (@shinfours) December 31, 2025

This sign is the most convoluted way to relay that. — ⛄４４４ (@shinfours) December 31, 2025

No it isn’t. — Stockmaninoff (@Stockmaninoff) December 31, 2025

Yes it is. — ⛄４４４ (@shinfours) December 31, 2025

We think we’ve got it now. So what’s a dime again?

Source @fawfulfan