Celebrity Graham Norton tom hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston wasn’t buying into the ‘New Year’s Eve’ thing on Graham Norton and people loved him for it

John Plunkett. Updated January 2nd, 2026

New Year’s Eve is full of telly which wasn’t actually made on New Year’s Eve but wouldn’t mind it if you believed it was.

Like Jools Holland on BBC2 for instance and also the Graham Norton Show on BBC1, which is never filmed on the day it goes out, but especially so on 31 December.

And that only slightly too long intro is the context you’ll need for this particular moment on Norton’s very final show of 2025 when the estimable Tom Hiddleston couldn’t help but poke fun at the whole facade, and people loved him for it.

Never mess with the magic of telly, Tom!

And because we’re talking Hiddleston on Norton …

And also this from a while back.

Source @vincz501