Tom Hiddleston wasn’t buying into the ‘New Year’s Eve’ thing on Graham Norton and people loved him for it

New Year’s Eve is full of telly which wasn’t actually made on New Year’s Eve but wouldn’t mind it if you believed it was.

Like Jools Holland on BBC2 for instance and also the Graham Norton Show on BBC1, which is never filmed on the day it goes out, but especially so on 31 December.

And that only slightly too long intro is the context you’ll need for this particular moment on Norton’s very final show of 2025 when the estimable Tom Hiddleston couldn’t help but poke fun at the whole facade, and people loved him for it.

Never mess with the magic of telly, Tom!

It’s pre recorded, probably a few weeks ago, and they obviously have to act like it’s New Year’s Eve for it to make sense, usually normal episodes are recorded on a Wednesday/Thursday to be screened on a Saturday — chris (@bloytwit) January 2, 2026

And because we’re talking Hiddleston on Norton …

More Tom Hiddleston on Graham Norton pic.twitter.com/YqQG77qJDw — Jenny G (@jennjmp) December 31, 2025

And also this from a while back.

Tom Hiddleston correcting Graham Norton’s timeline and then immediately turning bright red and apologizing. We don’t deserve this man. pic.twitter.com/pRezffhGVg — Can I Essex His Night Manager Spoilers Serpent? (@havanesemom13) January 11, 2025

Source @vincz501