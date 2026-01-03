Donald Trump is ignoring his doctors by taking huge doses of daily aspirin and eating too much McDonald’s – 18 reactions to his latest “perfect health” claims

News donald trump the US

Donald Trump’s health and mental fitness is a source of much interest and fear – not just in the US.

The president regularly boasts about his physical and mental acuity – including “acing” cognitive exams. And he definitely never sleeps on the job, no siree.

Still, the speculation about the 79-year-old’s fitness for office persists. So, in an attempt to take back control of the narrative, Trump sat down with the Wall Street Journal to talk to them about his health. And, oh boy.

As signs of aging emerge, President Trump is responding with defiance. He tells WSJ he has eschewed some advice from his doctors and relies on his "good genetics." https://t.co/xpUj72HiTE pic.twitter.com/yM5IMz1tqy — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 1, 2026

This @WSJ about Trump’s health and diet which also includes an interview with him, is INSANE. – 325mg of Aspirin Daily

– McDonalds Burgers/Fish Filets + Diet Coke

– Refuses exercise because “boredom”

– Rejects medical advice because “good genes” https://t.co/2mF0eubmDw pic.twitter.com/LAVPdrFudO — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) January 1, 2026

Among the revelations in the interview, Trump said he has “perfect health” and explained he takes 325 milligrams of Aspirin each day so he has “nice, thin blood” pouring through his heart.

Trump says that he bruises easily because he takes 325mg of aspirin/day, & has rejected his doctors’ advice to take less. “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood,” Trump said. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart.” https://t.co/UpFtoKKUPM — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) January 1, 2026

This is more than the recommended 81 milligrams for heart care, and it may explain the regular visible bruising on his hands.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner on CNN ticks through all the evidence we have that something has changed for the worse with Trump's health since last summer that the White House is covering up pic.twitter.com/RBG8yNk9Xr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 2, 2026

The piece doesn't directly address what's going on with Trump's black hand, but says he has delicate skin that causes him to bleed constantly "Trump said he applies makeup to his hands after he gets 'whacked again by someone.' He added: 'I have makeup that’s, you know, easy to… — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 1, 2026

Trump denies what we've all seen with our own eyes — that he regularly falls asleep during on camera events — instead saying he's just "blinking." “Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink.” (4/6) — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 1, 2026

There’s also this absolutely wild revelation about Trump’s diet.

Finally, Trump's diet! Oh my god. The piece closes with RNC Chair Joe Gruters saying he was "shocked" to witness Trump eat "french fries, a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger, a Big Mac and a Filet-O-Fish" in one sitting (5/6) — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 1, 2026

Oh, and remember when Trump talked about having “the best ever” MRI exam last year? Turns out that was actually a CT scan.

For weeks, President Trump has said that he received an MRI at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October, but when asked about the procedure by the WSJ in an interview, Trump and his doctor said that he actually got a CT scan instead. https://t.co/nwmQUM3Pqk pic.twitter.com/AZOIM93Twa — ABC News (@ABC) January 1, 2026

Just to put your mind at rest, Trump later went online to brag about his cognitive tests AGAIN.

Trump again says his health is “PERFECT” and claims he “ACED” his third straight cognitive exam, a test given by doctors to detect signs of dementia pic.twitter.com/VPDOqhgIp2 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 2, 2026

There has been a big reaction to Trump’s latest bizarre health boasts – here’s a selection to entertain/terrify you.

It's from handshaking! It's from aspirin! It's from getting "whacked!" It's from golf! What will the excuse be tomorrow? https://t.co/PeVcu8OXfL — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 3, 2026

Why go against medical advice — ladidai (@ladidaix) see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) January 1, 2026

It's a race between big mac and aspirin. Which one y'all rooting for??? — Covie (@covie_93) January 2, 2026

Can't survive a fingernail grazing without bleeding profusely but supposedly was shot in the ear and released just a half-ketchup-packet of blood. — Michael Salfino (@MichaelSalfino) January 1, 2026

All these doctors going on TV and posting on social media their comments that Trump’s self-medicating regimen and diet are unhealthy just need to mind their own business and let the man do his own research. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 3, 2026

There’s something oddly comforting about watching a man who believes he can out-argue biology discover that time does not negotiate. You can deny reality, but you can’t filibuster death. — _ (@SundaeDivine) January 1, 2026

Is anyone in the BIDEN IS TOO OLD School of Journalism still working? But for Trump's admission in an interview that "oopsie, I meant a CT scan not an MRI" seems like we never would have known he either lied or is so cognitively impaired he doesn't know the difference https://t.co/SyklSVGc4q — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) January 2, 2026

325 mg is one tablet of aspirin. (Aspirin regimes are usually 81 mg, which is 1 baby aspirin.) I'm not an MD, but pretty sure you don't have to keep bandages where an IV would be because you've been shaking too many hands while taking 1 aspirin tablet a day. https://t.co/172a5sJ0XI — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 2, 2026

The fries, Big Mac and QPounder would just be an ordinary fat guy meal, but adding the filet-o-fish is what makes this truly heinous. https://t.co/4DT01Iiln5 — Luke Thomas️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) January 2, 2026

Im a fat fuck and even at my highest i'd think this was an egreious meal https://t.co/eqthFEXUT0 — Sackery Taylor (@JacksackPhD) January 2, 2026

Nice job pushing Trump for details on his health — including his hearing difficulty, his swollen ankles, the bleeding/bruising on his hands & his mid-meeting dozing — from the @wsj. & props to @AnnieLinskey, who was chastised by Dems for reporting on Biden’s age related decline. https://t.co/shCdzAPvm6 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) January 1, 2026

Bullets pass through him, jails can’t contain him, doctors are helpless against his water-thin blood, all hail our indestructible aspirin-fueled President. https://t.co/RK3JkiK4Jk — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 1, 2026

Knowles: The man barely ever sleeps… Mockler: Trump has repeatedly fallen asleep in cabinet meetings, and I reject Michael's framing that he was transparent with the Wall Street journal. What he said to the Wall Street journal is that he is in perfect health. He's in perfect… pic.twitter.com/QOxfyaKP54 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 3, 2026

My favorite Tik Tok is the Doctor who has been updating us on Trump’s health for the past year based off his drop leg and hand scarring. He said this man got 2-4 months left. Right in time for Spring/Summer ‍↕️ https://t.co/ptCYTwyG1M pic.twitter.com/GwKGvnORFC — Queer Latifah ✨ (@TheAfrocentricI) January 2, 2026

“I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart,” sounds like a Death Cab lyric https://t.co/q87b9MFlaO — Nick Manes (@nickrmanes) January 1, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/WSJ