Donald Trump is ignoring his doctors by taking huge doses of daily aspirin and eating too much McDonald’s – 18 reactions to his latest “perfect health” claims

Michael White. Updated January 3rd, 2026

Donald Trump’s health and mental fitness is a source of much interest and fear – not just in the US.

The president regularly boasts about his physical and mental acuity – including “acing” cognitive exams. And he definitely never sleeps on the job, no siree.

Still, the speculation about the 79-year-old’s fitness for office persists. So, in an attempt to take back control of the narrative, Trump sat down with the Wall Street Journal to talk to them about his health. And, oh boy.

Among the revelations in the interview, Trump said he has “perfect health” and explained he takes 325 milligrams of Aspirin each day so he has “nice, thin blood” pouring through his heart.

This is more than the recommended 81 milligrams for heart care, and it may explain the regular visible bruising on his hands.

There’s also this absolutely wild revelation about Trump’s diet.

Oh, and remember when Trump talked about having “the best ever” MRI exam last year? Turns out that was actually a CT scan.

Just to put your mind at rest, Trump later went online to brag about his cognitive tests AGAIN.

There has been a big reaction to Trump’s latest bizarre health boasts – here’s a selection to entertain/terrify you.

