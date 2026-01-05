An Aussie Maga went in search of ‘cultural replacement’ in a suburb of Sydney and was schooled all the way into next year

Politics Australia magas

Time to return to the world of the Maga, this time a Maga all the way over in Australia proving that the Maga mindset remains depressingly the same no matter which continent you are on.

This particular Maga took their phone out to the streets of the Sydney suburb of Cabramatta, eager to share with all their followers evidence of the outrageous ‘cultural replacement’ currently going on.

Sydney, Australia This is the suburb of Cabramatta. This is not assimilation—it’s cultural replacement. pic.twitter.com/Z00qRs1jvY — Kobie Thatcher (@KobieThatcher) January 4, 2026

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because the responses are surely some of the most satisfying smackdowns you’ll read this week.

1.

A white Australian complaining about cultural replacement. Oh the irony. — Roshan M Salih (@RmSalih) January 4, 2026

2.

I see lots of people peacefully working, shopping, enjoying their coffee, food etc. No one being robbed, shot, persecuted or anything wrong at all TBH. Seems exactly what Australia is about. Maybe the problem is that you’re just a bit of a cunt? https://t.co/6RjJBJsXT9 — Bargey (@mrbargearse) January 4, 2026

3.

The irony is wild. Cabramatta 30 years ago was labelled a crime hellhole. Australians avoided it. Vietnamese migrants rebuilt it through hard work and business. Today, people talk shit with zero understanding of its history. — BD (@DiepSanh) January 4, 2026

4.

Cabramatta is such a nice place. Very walkable, lovely people, and excellent food. Has a train station too, short trip to and from Strathfield and Parramatta. Highly recommend. https://t.co/5pcQp8J4yP — AJ (@ajmnsaus) January 4, 2026

5.

They look assimilated? Do Australians not wear jeans and eat in restaurants? — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) January 4, 2026

6.