Boris Johnson’s unlikely story about his five-year-old’s question about lamp post flags threatened UK stores of chinny reckon – 17 frank takedowns

We regret to inform you that Boris Johnson has been at it again – spouting BS, that is.

In his weekly Daily Mail column, he tried to persuade the readership that his five-year-old asked him why people have been hanging flags from lamp posts, and that it’s because they know that Labour doesn’t share their patriotism.

My five-year-old asked me why people were putting flags up on lamp-posts. The truth is they know Labour doesn't share their patriotismhttps://t.co/uvgzw2lHWm — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 2, 2026

People were every bit as impressed as you’d expect – by which we mean not at all. The language got a little NSFW at times.

Who better to lecture people on pariotism than the lazy, incompetent, compulsive liar who partied while people died, agreed the worst Brexit deal possible, lied to Parliament, ignored the Ministerial Code and promoted sex pests? pic.twitter.com/U3WvvbzgbI — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) January 2, 2026

Weren't you the one

– who hung out with Russians

– disappeared to parties

– cost us billions in wasted Covid money

– made a diff Brexit agreement Very patriotic https://t.co/M7SHWq3nrD — dave lawrence (@dave43law) January 2, 2026

Boris Johnson has joined the 'Raise the Flags' campaign, here he is in action just north of Euston. Avanti trains apologise for the significant delays to services in and out of the capital. Experts in removal fat-balls are enroute to the scene. #JohnsontheLiar pic.twitter.com/9wpdZUgcxz — The Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) January 2, 2026

Johnson “thinks” Brexit which weakened Britain economically and geopolitically was patriotic, just as he “thought” appointing a KGB spy’s son to the HoL was patriotic, never mind himself gorging on the oligarchs’ rubles. Britain’s own Ali Kemal, his great grandfather. — Robin Holloway (@B1EMW) January 2, 2026

2025: Boris Johnson lies to his five year old son over Labour's objection to far right hanging flags 2009: That time when Boris Johnson flew a St Georges Cross reclaiming it from the far right Article reads: Boris Johnson today urged Londoners to "reclaim" the flag of St… pic.twitter.com/2GTRb7HKvK — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 2, 2026

He can't remember his child's actual name…. https://t.co/jptwBXuGN6 — Nic Cicutti (@NicCicutti) January 3, 2026

Boris Johnson. The man who makes Rab C Nesbitt look like a fashion icon is chatting bollocks again.

The man who:

Lied about Brexit

Lied at the Covid Inquiry

Lied about his WhatsApp messages

Prorogued Parliament based on lies.

Lied about everything.

He needs to shut up. pic.twitter.com/3vJJn9VMGb — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) January 3, 2026

Just when we thought you couldn’t be any more stupid you tell us flags on lamp posts is patriotic. — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) January 2, 2026

