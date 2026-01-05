Pics boris johnson

Boris Johnson’s unlikely story about his five-year-old’s question about lamp post flags threatened UK stores of chinny reckon – 17 frank takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 5th, 2026

We regret to inform you that Boris Johnson has been at it again – spouting BS, that is.

In his weekly Daily Mail column, he tried to persuade the readership that his five-year-old asked him why people have been hanging flags from lamp posts, and that it’s because they know that Labour doesn’t share their patriotism.

The article is behind a paywall …devastating, we know!

People were every bit as impressed as you’d expect – by which we mean not at all. The language got a little NSFW at times.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2