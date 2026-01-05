Science jake paul Neil deGrasse Tyson
Logan Paul questioned whether we really went to the moon and this A++ comeback should be sent to idiot flat earthers everywhere
If only life always worked out like this, the moment Logan Paul – like his boxing brother Jake Paul, but with a still functioning jaw – asked Neil deGrasse Tyson whether we really went to the moon.
And astrophysicist and fellow podcaster NGT’s A++ answer should be sent to idiot flat earthers everywhere
Logan Paul: “You think we went to the moon?”
Neil deGrasse Tyson: “I know. What do you mean ‘I think?’ To be in denial means you are intellectually and emotionally disconnected from civilzation.” pic.twitter.com/KPGy0eK68p
No more questions, your honour!
And these people surely said it best.
1.
These situations are actually really good. You get an actual physicist who lives in a fact based world versus a total buffoon https://t.co/kfUZyt5Vbe
2.
logan’s ‘you think’ vs ndt’s ‘i know’ is the whole modern discourse in a nutshell. wild.
3.
i can’t believe we’ve engineered the kind of society where neil degrasse tyson has to be aware of logan paul’s thoughts on the moon landing https://t.co/vIAkCPxnAR
4.
people really still doubt the moon landing? come on now
5.
nothing makes me happier than seeing someone call Logan Paul a fucking moron to his face and having him not fully realize it https://t.co/O5xi0fs0br
6.
Logan really out here asking for a flat Earth intervention
7.
Faking the moon landing, keeping the conspiracy secret, and producing fake evidence that still holds up today, is in its entirety more difficult than actually doing a real moon landing. https://t.co/6DkoPeLWgp
8.
Oh, wow. A Dr. of Astro-physics with degrees from Harvard and Colombia, is having a debate with a highschool drop out / YouTube exhibition boxer. I wonder who I should believe?!?
9.
Society is in the mess it’s in cos the likes of Rogan and Paul are given equal exposure to experts such as Tyson https://t.co/NZgRRf2kIE
10.
A lot of these streamers and podcasters need to be yelled at like this with common sense! More of this
Some people still weren’t buying it though …
You mean the man whose entire career is built of stuff like this being real is vehemently saying it’s real? pic.twitter.com/TG3S9slKYg
We’re off for a lie down.
