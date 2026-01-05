Science jake paul Neil deGrasse Tyson

Logan Paul questioned whether we really went to the moon and this A++ comeback should be sent to idiot flat earthers everywhere

John Plunkett. Updated January 5th, 2026

If only life always worked out like this, the moment Logan Paul – like his boxing brother Jake Paul, but with a still functioning jaw – asked Neil deGrasse Tyson whether we really went to the moon.

And astrophysicist and fellow podcaster NGT’s A++ answer should be sent to idiot flat earthers everywhere

No more questions, your honour!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Some people still weren’t buying it though …

We’re off for a lie down.

