Logan Paul questioned whether we really went to the moon and this A++ comeback should be sent to idiot flat earthers everywhere

If only life always worked out like this, the moment Logan Paul – like his boxing brother Jake Paul, but with a still functioning jaw – asked Neil deGrasse Tyson whether we really went to the moon.

And astrophysicist and fellow podcaster NGT’s A++ answer should be sent to idiot flat earthers everywhere

Logan Paul: “You think we went to the moon?” Neil deGrasse Tyson: “I know. What do you mean ‘I think?’ To be in denial means you are intellectually and emotionally disconnected from civilzation.” pic.twitter.com/KPGy0eK68p — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) January 3, 2026

No more questions, your honour!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

These situations are actually really good. You get an actual physicist who lives in a fact based world versus a total buffoon https://t.co/kfUZyt5Vbe — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) January 4, 2026

2.

logan’s ‘you think’ vs ndt’s ‘i know’ is the whole modern discourse in a nutshell. wild. — NoBanks Nearby apple.co/4otr5L2 (@NoBanksNearby) January 3, 2026

3.

i can’t believe we’ve engineered the kind of society where neil degrasse tyson has to be aware of logan paul’s thoughts on the moon landing https://t.co/vIAkCPxnAR — LN is coming to the cottage (@_future_ghost) January 4, 2026

4.

people really still doubt the moon landing? come on now — Jeycosmos ⚔️ (@cosmos_atom_) January 3, 2026

5.

nothing makes me happier than seeing someone call Logan Paul a fucking moron to his face and having him not fully realize it https://t.co/O5xi0fs0br — umce (@not_umce) January 4, 2026

6.

Logan really out here asking for a flat Earth intervention — Doran (@doranmaul) January 4, 2026

7.

Faking the moon landing, keeping the conspiracy secret, and producing fake evidence that still holds up today, is in its entirety more difficult than actually doing a real moon landing. https://t.co/6DkoPeLWgp — SierraStriker ️‍⚧️ (@SierraStriker) January 4, 2026

8.

Oh, wow. A Dr. of Astro-physics with degrees from Harvard and Colombia, is having a debate with a highschool drop out / YouTube exhibition boxer. I wonder who I should believe?!? — The Killing of a Sacred Beer (@redheadfilm) January 4, 2026

9.

Society is in the mess it’s in cos the likes of Rogan and Paul are given equal exposure to experts such as Tyson https://t.co/NZgRRf2kIE — Andrew Yeoman (@adyeoman) January 4, 2026

10.

A lot of these streamers and podcasters need to be yelled at like this with common sense! More of this — (@MidnightMonaye) January 4, 2026

Some people still weren’t buying it though …

You mean the man whose entire career is built of stuff like this being real is vehemently saying it’s real? pic.twitter.com/TG3S9slKYg — Solomon (@king_sol_omon) January 3, 2026

We’re off for a lie down.

