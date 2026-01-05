US Denmark donald trump greenland

Nordic leaders respond in the strongest terms to Trump’s alarming “We need Greenland” statement – 23 top reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 5th, 2026

The biggest global news right now is the raid on Venezuela by the US, after months of targeting fishing boats off its coast, under the guise of anti-cocaine and fentanyl law enforcement.

Their decision to bomb a military base in the heart of Caracas and snatch the President and his wife is an escalation that has already had a destabilising effect, and threatens all-out war.

Against all evidence, Trump claims the US is running Venezuela.

The so-called Peace President rang Fox News to boast about his expansionist plans.

In a worrying development, Trump renewed his insistance that the US must take possession of Greenland for national security. Here’s what he said a couple of weeks ago.

He repeated the claim to reporters in the wake of the Caracas bombing, inexplicably adding that the EU needs the US to take over.

Greenland’s premier issued a strong statement.

Denmark, of course, also addressed the US.

Other Nordic heads wasted no time in speaking up for Greenland’s sovereignty.

@SwedishPM Translated from Swedish It is only Denmark and Greenland that have the right to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland. Sweden fully stands up for our neighboring country.

As part of a Nato country, Denmark, Greenland falls under the protection of the organisation, making an attack on it a trigger for wider repercussions.

In diplomatic terms, it’s not a great sign.

It wasn’t just heads of state with words of condemnation for the Trump regime’s threats.

