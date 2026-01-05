No more lie-ins and constant snacking. Take the sting out of back-to-work day with these 28 funny comments

Twitter funny work

If you work in the emergency services, hospitality, or top-flight sports – look away now, because you probably didn’t get much (if any) time off at Christmas.

Even some office workers, the self-employed, and any number of other trades and professions will have been back at work last week …but others have been luckier, and it’s coming to an end.

At the time of writing, it’s the big back-to-work day – the Monday many have been dreading, and they’ve taken to Twitter to share their feelings.

1.

telling my boss I can’t come back to work because I’ve discovered the joy of doing nothing — chopped unc crisis hotline (@youwouldntpost) January 4, 2026

2.

Well after 2 weeks off, no routine, no schedule, no even really sure what day we were on at times, a fair bit of daytime drinking, After Eights for breakfast. It's back to reality the morra. This alarm clock is gonna go off like fucking Semtex. Lived it, loved it, Regret it. — Boyle (@Boyle_67) January 4, 2026

3.

I can’t even stomach the thought of logging on tomorrow. Having to give an answer to “How was your Christmas and New Years?” about 50 times. 11 days of freedom over pic.twitter.com/XvStvdyuM5 — harry (@_hxrrybxtt) January 4, 2026

4.

Back to work 2026… Things I forgot after the holidays: 1- Laptop password

2- Where I saved the final_final_v7 deck

3- What the project is actually about

4- What I promised your manager and client before the break

5- How to find motivation to wake up in the morning — Consulting Comedy (@consultingcmdy) January 4, 2026

5.

with the amount of dread I’m feeling, you’d think I’m heading off to war tomorrow rather than going back to a job I like after two weeks off — Alyssa (@alyssaleann) January 4, 2026

6.

Driving to work thinking about when I was in my pajamas at home doing nothing pic.twitter.com/6FgDELwiXY — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) January 5, 2026

7.

cannot believe I must re-enter the workforce tomorrow and drive value for stakeholders pic.twitter.com/8Qey3UzwI8 — reid (@thereidfeed) January 4, 2026

8.

There are two types of teachers on a back to school night. Those that are currently in bed asleep in order to be fighting fit for tomorrow and those who are currently starting a new Netflix series in order to deny the inevitable. — Scoil na nAmadán (@NaAmadan) January 4, 2026

9.

NOBODY circle back with me this week. i was LYING — trash jones (@jzux) January 5, 2026

10.

What if we all just don’t go back to work tomorrow. They can’t sack all of us — (@_DIGB) January 4, 2026

11.

That was it??? THAT was the holiday….christmas….new year that I waited ALL year for???? Just…

OVER? Gone??? Done??? — Today Years Old (@todayyearsold) January 4, 2026

12.

well this is it. the last of the cheese has been cut. the last chocolate has been unwrapped. the last baileys poured. the first monday of the year looms and its back to normality pic.twitter.com/cAjGYsAJVk — putasinghonit (@putasinghonit) January 4, 2026

13.

has there ever been a sunday scarier … i can’t remember how to do anything.. i’m not ready pic.twitter.com/sUESfWEmEI — Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) January 4, 2026

14.