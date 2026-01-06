US donald trump greenland ted cruz

Ted Cruz said becoming American was the ‘greatest gift anyone could wish for’ and the rest of planet Earth responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated January 6th, 2026

As the world waits to find out which sovereign nation the United States will take over next (Greenland, we feel for you. Seriously) Ted Cruz has been doing his bit to justify Donald Trump’s imperialist landgrab.

Trump’s lickspittle-in-chief said the annexation of Greenland by the US was a ‘very serious policy proposal’ despite no-one in the country or anywhere else outside of the US asking for it.

And in his largely if not entirely fictional attempt to justify it, Cruz said becoming American was the greatest gift that could be bestowed on anyone.

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because the entirety of planet Earth – well, not all of it, obviously – was only too happy to put him right.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2