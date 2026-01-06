‘No one died’ – Fox News left out a small detail about the US air attacks on Venezuela and it’s a jarring reminder of certain media’s priorities

Politics Fox News venezuela

Fox News has a pretty unreliable reputation. The name itself is an oxymoron. The word “News” does a lot of heavy lifting that the content on the network can’t necessarily hold up.

But this latest instance of propaganda isn’t just inaccurate, it’s an example of their openly racist ideology.

Here is a guest on the show marveling at how America was able to invade Venezuela and kidnap the country’s president without anyone dying.

Fox Guest: This is pretty extraordinary that we watched this go down and no one died. pic.twitter.com/JTq51O0xF2 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 5, 2026

Surely that would be a marvelous feat. Unfortunately, by all accounts it’s not true.

This guest came to this conclusion by praising American troops for surviving the attack unscathed. What the guest leaves out is the mounting death toll on the ground in Venezuela, where it’s believed that up to 80 citizens and troops lost their lives (according to an unnamed Venezuelan official cited by the New York Times).

But who’s counting? Twitter, that’s who.

What Fox means is no white people died. — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) January 5, 2026

People did die. Just people they don’t care about. — Manna (@OhMyManna) January 5, 2026

This is why this network had to pay over $700 million for lying to its audience. They just keep on doing it. — the-michael-datson.bsky.social (@fuller_sean) January 5, 2026

trump the destroyer. All he will be remembered for is death, destruction and chaos. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) January 5, 2026

