People have been sharing the impulse buys they’ll never admit to regretting – 17 purchases that have been left to gather dust

Our spending habits can be very sensitive. And while we can justify most of our purchases, there are those that defy sense which we struggle to let go.

To learn more about those items which perhaps should’ve been left in the basket because no they’re just gathering dust, Reddit user Last-Sample-7223 put the following question to the rash consumers over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s an impulse buy that’s now just collecting dust but you’d never admit you regret?’

Let’s hope these top replies kept their receipts…

1.

‘Brick oven pizza board. Thrifted it. Don’t own a brick oven, don’t make pizza.’

-Holiday-Influence123

2.

‘I mean, if were being honest here and NSFW is fine- ‘A $200 remote controlled vibrator. I thought I’d be playing with my long-distance boyfriend a ton more, but we broke up within days of the purchase so… ‘

-SinnerEJ

3.

‘My VR headset. It was fun for a short time, but it never really went anywhere.’

-every_piece_matters

4.

‘Bought a massage gun for neck pains after waking up. Went for a sleep assessment, got a CPAP. Massage gun has never seen the light of day since.’

-Kelennis

5.

‘Got a crossbow but not strong enough to pull it back so it’s in the box .’

-Mobile-Vegetable7536

6.

‘For me, it’s this ridiculously fancy candle I grabbed on a whim. It smells insane, like literally a spa in a jar, but I’ve only lit it… maybe twice.’

-blazingoxy

7.

‘About all of my high heels. I can’t walk in them. But I will NOT get rid of them’

-Vlinder_88

8.

‘The Ninja Creami ‍♀️’

-morbette

9.