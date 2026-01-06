‘What’s something going on in the UK people need to be aware of?’ 19 homegrown headlines from below(ish) the radar

Life r/AskUK

Knowledge is power, as the old saying goes, and in age of constant misinformation and confusion, it is very useful to be able to hold onto some facts, especially the slightly boring type that don’t sell newspapers.

Over on the AskUK subreddit, user ChanceDesign5322 posted this question:

What’s something going on in the UK people need to be aware of?

And was rewarded with replies from people who looked beyond the sensational headlines and found some things really worth knowing. Some more serious than others, we probably don’t need to say …

1.

‘There are lots of great rewilding projects going on. The reintroduction of beavers in Scotland has gone really well and is absolutely amazing for the environment. Wild beaver release was also approved for England in 2025.’

–RiverTadpolez

2.

‘Recycling rules are changing for the better for all councils across the UK this year. Gone will be the days of wondering what you can recycle in what area and what bags and what bins you’ll need to use, everything’s going to be homogenised and much easier.’

–ben_jamin_h

3.

‘Last 10 years, numerous vineyards started in Kent, producing quality wines.’

–BountyBobIsBack

4.

‘NHS being privatised behind everyone’s back.’

–Mindless_Addendum930

5.

‘Sainsbury’s has put up the price of its four packs of Magnum-like ice creams by £1.20 in the last year. Not enough people talking about this scandal.’

–robbodagreat

6.

‘Although cinema prices have rocketed and it can feel as though people are being priced out of going there’s the CEA scheme for disabled people over 5 years old. It allows members to bring someone else along free of charge to help them.

‘There’s an annual fee of £6.50 but you can easily save that in a year and it’s certainly made the cinema more accessible for my family. https://www.ceacard.co.uk/’

–connectfourvsrisk

7.

‘The UK is set to rejoin the Erasmus scheme in 2027.’

–coffeewalnut08

8.

‘Ice hockey is growing in prominence. It’s the perfect indoor sport, you don’t have to watch it in the rain and more is being invested in it. ITV4 is going to start showing select NHL games.’

–starsandbribes

9.

‘Don’t read the the awful papers here… they are biased and dreadful.’

–Turbulent-Watch-1889

10.

‘Contrary to what many right wing agitators are claiming, London ISN’T burning/hasn’t fallen. It’s a bit expensive and over-priced, but that’s about it really.’

–No-Count-5062