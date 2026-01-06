Politics Tommy Robinson venezuela

Tommy Robinson’s peak creepy tweet about Venezuela got all the responses it deserved and more

Poke Reporter. Updated January 6th, 2026

It’s the question no-one anywhere has been asking – what does Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon think about Donald Trump’s annexation of Venezuela?

But if you had asked it, the response may well not surprise you one iota. Because this was so-called Tommy Robinson’s response.

Stay classy, Yaxley-Lennon!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2