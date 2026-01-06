Tommy Robinson’s peak creepy tweet about Venezuela got all the responses it deserved and more

Politics Tommy Robinson venezuela

It’s the question no-one anywhere has been asking – what does Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon think about Donald Trump’s annexation of Venezuela?

But if you had asked it, the response may well not surprise you one iota. Because this was so-called Tommy Robinson’s response.

Can we give Venezuelan women top priority for refugee status please pic.twitter.com/wsfUwT0Zy3 — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) January 5, 2026

Stay classy, Yaxley-Lennon!

And these people surely said it best.

I cannot stress this enough… Sexualising women young enough

to be your daughter, really is not

the flex you think it is! https://t.co/as1JThtNNh — G.T (@gingerrtom) January 5, 2026

Joke or not, I hope this shines a light in very simple terms on why so many women in the UK don’t trust you or your smokescreen of claiming to ‘protect’ women and children. — Mandy Young (@MandyYoung77631) January 5, 2026

Now imagine it was a migrant saying that about a white girl https://t.co/ktZVazkdzS — dave lawrence (@dave43law) January 5, 2026

Tommy Robinson: ‘Protect our women and girls!’ Also Tommy Robinson: ‘Can’t wait to shag a vulnerable Venezuelan refugee’ — Dan ⚪️ (@DanSFC94) January 5, 2026

