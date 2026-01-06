Politics Tommy Robinson venezuela
Tommy Robinson’s peak creepy tweet about Venezuela got all the responses it deserved and more
It’s the question no-one anywhere has been asking – what does Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon think about Donald Trump’s annexation of Venezuela?
But if you had asked it, the response may well not surprise you one iota. Because this was so-called Tommy Robinson’s response.
Can we give Venezuelan women top priority for refugee status please pic.twitter.com/wsfUwT0Zy3
— Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) January 5, 2026
Stay classy, Yaxley-Lennon!
And these people surely said it best.
1.
I cannot stress this enough…
Sexualising women young enough
to be your daughter, really is not
the flex you think it is! https://t.co/as1JThtNNh
— G.T (@gingerrtom) January 5, 2026
2.
Joke or not, I hope this shines a light in very simple terms on why so many women in the UK don’t trust you or your smokescreen of claiming to ‘protect’ women and children.
— Mandy Young (@MandyYoung77631) January 5, 2026
3.
Now imagine it was a migrant saying that about a white girl https://t.co/ktZVazkdzS
— dave lawrence (@dave43law) January 5, 2026
4.
Tommy Robinson: ‘Protect our women and girls!’
Also Tommy Robinson: ‘Can’t wait to shag a vulnerable Venezuelan refugee’
— Dan ⚪️ (@DanSFC94) January 5, 2026
5.
Tommy Robinson’s immigration strategy https://t.co/Uah8ycQyX1 pic.twitter.com/mqbfkIP3YH
— (@getsmeshed) January 5, 2026
6.
What a slimy, creepy comment pic.twitter.com/yMfklKrJ6t
— Nel Jones (@Matt_6_9_10) January 5, 2026