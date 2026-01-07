Donald Trump just tried to motivate his supporters to vote and as epic self-owns go this was a hands-down winner

Politics donald trump Impeachment midterms

Say what you will about Donald Trump, you can’t deny he’s a great con man. He’s twice figured out how to get more than half of the United States to vote for him as President.

But this might be his best job yet at motivating people to get off the couch and vote.

Trump: “You gotta win the midterms. Because if we don’t win the midterms, they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached.” pic.twitter.com/89NvspoP99 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2026

Sure, he might not be motivating his own voters, but if this doesn’t work, nothing will.

This is very motivating for voters. Just not in the way he thinks it is… https://t.co/hRgOr6zF4s — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) January 6, 2026

Sounds like the words of a guilty man — Maile (@MaileOnX) January 6, 2026

Don’t temp us all with a good time. — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) January 6, 2026

I don’t often agree with @realDonaldTrump. But this time he is absolutely, positively percent correct. Please help us make poor Donald’s nightmare come true: https://t.co/SgDgBVn6I8 https://t.co/Ci9zrB0qnY — George Conway ⚖️ (@gtconway3d) January 6, 2026

He knows he is guilty . — Solomon Harudzibwi (@S_Harudzibwi) January 6, 2026

