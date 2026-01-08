News elon musk grok

A ‘not a misogynist’ man accused this woman of hypocrisy for complaining about those sexualised Grok deep fakes and the entirety of the internet responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated January 8th, 2026

You will probably have seen this week the government is calling on Elon Musk to deal with its AI chatbot Grok being used to create sexualised images of women and girls at the touch of a button.

Dr Daisy Dixon was one of the many women who spoke out after seeing people use everyday pictures she had posted herself to create AI pictures undressing and sexualising her.

And we mention it not only because it’s such an important story, but because it caught the attention of Peter Lloyd, who calls himself @Suffragent_ on Twitter and, among other things, ‘journalist/author/meme’ and ‘Nope, not a misogynist.’

And here is what the definitely not a misogynist had to say.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it gave the entirety of the internet the opportunity to put him right. They weren’t all women, just most of them, beginning with @daisyldixon herself.

It turned out @Suffragent_ wasn’t finished there.

Last word(s) to @daisyldixon.

And also

