News elon musk grok

You will probably have seen this week the government is calling on Elon Musk to deal with its AI chatbot Grok being used to create sexualised images of women and girls at the touch of a button.

Dr Daisy Dixon was one of the many women who spoke out after seeing people use everyday pictures she had posted herself to create AI pictures undressing and sexualising her.

I was on @BBCNewsnight tonight talking to @vicderbyshire about X users digitally violating women and children with Grok. @elonmusk must acknowledge this for what it is: a form of aesthetic domination, control, and misogynistic violence https://t.co/MSR4NAJUH3 — Dr Daisy Dixon (@daisyldixon) January 7, 2026

And we mention it not only because it’s such an important story, but because it caught the attention of Peter Lloyd, who calls himself @Suffragent_ on Twitter and, among other things, ‘journalist/author/meme’ and ‘Nope, not a misogynist.’

And here is what the definitely not a misogynist had to say.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it gave the entirety of the internet the opportunity to put him right. They weren’t all women, just most of them, beginning with @daisyldixon herself.

1.

Peter I’m genuinely concerned that u dnt understand the concept of consent. I posted that reel (which made fun of being a redhead on the beach) willingly. It’s MY body. Ppl are using Grok to undress me*without my consent* it’s alarming u don’t see what u’ve just confessed to here — Dr Daisy Dixon (@daisyldixon) January 7, 2026

2.

Woman complains that man has sex with her against her wishes even though she’s literally had sex BEFORE ?!?!‼️ Do none of you understand consent? pic.twitter.com/SUTqVvB6up — giggly ♡ (@xgigglypuff) January 7, 2026

3.

The notion of consent seems to be lost on you. — (@nonregemesse) January 7, 2026

4.

this vile illogical thinking is a perfect example of why we need feminism & critical education – consent is not a brittle concept you can just kick around.

I refuse to have my mere visual presence policed by you.

It’s my body & I will not be shamed for consensually showing it. pic.twitter.com/4zD0J3Y6xU — Dr Daisy Dixon (@daisyldixon) January 7, 2026

5.

Why not just strip their clothes off on a city street and say, "hey you've been naked before!" — (@HamiltonBurger) January 7, 2026

6.

What a fucking clown. You realise how stupid you have to be to equate these two things right? — Tom: Shorter of Tops (@KingTomGG) January 7, 2026

7.

dear men, the difference between your doctor palming your balls and saying "turn your head and cough" AND a stranger in the gym locker room palming your balls when you lean over to put on your underwear is CONSENT (even though you took off your clothes in both scenarios) https://t.co/fq4zNzjLmN — bonky (@shesbonky) January 7, 2026

8.

Shocking revelation: A woman who willingly had sex once might not want it every time?!

Similarly, posting a photo doesn't mean 'please generate non-consensual nudes of me.'

Consent isn't a lifetime subscription. — (@makerz_king) January 7, 2026

9.

Do you understand the question of consent? I assumed at first you're just another blue-tick troll, but I see you're also an actual author. — Dr. Bendor Grosvenor (@arthistorynews) January 7, 2026

10.

Do not listen to these people. It is illegal, and you have rights to consent. Do not let these people stop you from knowing your rights. pic.twitter.com/OexNw16dgc — giggly ♡ (@xgigglypuff) January 7, 2026

It turned out @Suffragent_ wasn’t finished there.

You’re not being ‘shamed’ for showing your body – nobody gives a shit. You’re being mocked for being a massive hypocrite. PS – Shame you girlboss feminists didn’t show as much pearl-clutching over the systematic rape of white, working-class girls by Pakistani Muslims. — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) January 7, 2026

Last word(s) to @daisyldixon.

This is not the gotcha moment you think it is, it just makes everyone concerned for the women in your life. Either you’re rage baiting about this serious issue or you genuinely don’t understand what consent is – both are awful. — Dr Daisy Dixon (@daisyldixon) January 7, 2026

And also

Thank you so much for the support, this has all got so exhausting! ❤️ — Dr Daisy Dixon (@daisyldixon) January 7, 2026

I’m so sorry you are dealing with this, Dr. Dixon. You are incredible!!! ♥️ — giggly ♡ (@xgigglypuff) January 7, 2026

READ MORE

A Fox News producer invited Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez onto Jesse Watters’ show and her A++ response had everyone cheering

Source @Suffragent_