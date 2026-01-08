JD Vance is now threatening door-to-door deportations and people made the same chilling historical comparison – 13 shocked and stunned responses

Politics deportations JD Vance

Many people find Vice President, JD Vance, off-putting because of his smug attitude and dismissive tone. It’s impressive, actually, that he’s able to draw attention away from his political values, such as they are.

And talking of his political values, here is the second most powerful man in America discussing his strategy of door-to-door deportations.

JD Vance; “I think we’re gonna see those deportation numbers ramp up as we get more and more people online, working for ICE, going door to door” pic.twitter.com/8oIt4rCXhP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2026

This is all in an effort to deliver more deportations at a faster rate. He’s treating human lives and families like a statistics case study.

And if you’re thinking that sounds hideously familiar, you’d be right. These people certainly thought so.

there’s a word for that: Gestapo — sam (@sam_d_1995) January 8, 2026

“Door to door?” The Fourth Amendment still exists. This is starting to look disturbingly like Germany in the 1930s. https://t.co/2wc6QiImJg — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) January 8, 2026

History shows that the people who go door to door asking for your papers are never the good guys — Wheeljack (@SJWheeljack) January 8, 2026

Whether you’re left or right, the thought of living in an America where the government goes “door to door,” and that those words actually came out of the Vice President of the United States’ mouth, should worry you deeply. https://t.co/uwgIOfqwHk — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) January 8, 2026

