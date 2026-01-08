Politics deportations JD Vance

JD Vance is now threatening door-to-door deportations and people made the same chilling historical comparison – 13 shocked and stunned responses

Saul Hutson. Updated January 8th, 2026

Many people find Vice President, JD Vance, off-putting because of his smug attitude and dismissive tone. It’s impressive, actually, that he’s able to draw attention away from his political values, such as they are.

And talking of his political values, here is the second most powerful man in America discussing his strategy of door-to-door deportations.

This is all in an effort to deliver more deportations at a faster rate. He’s treating human lives and families like a statistics case study.

And if you’re thinking that sounds hideously familiar, you’d be right. These people certainly thought so.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2