This Maga Republican claimed that every country would ‘love to have Trump as their President’, and the home truths arrived in droves – 15 frank fact-checks

Donald Trump has boasted about sexually assaulting women, praised violent insurrectionists for being loyal to him, lied about who won the 2020 election, set his Doge team onto the federal workforce so that services for the poorest, the chronically ill, and children were stripped back to useless.

In the last 24 hours, he has claimed blatantly fake things about the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent, in order to defend the officer and smear the victim.

That’s just a small part of the terrible things that can be legally stated because they’re a matter of public record. There’s a lot more.

To put it mildly, he’s no prize, which is why people have been completely gobsmacked by this post from a member of ACT for America, which is an extreme right-wing ‘grassroots’ movement that promotes racism, sexism, homophobia, and transphobia, and wants to take the US back to the 1950s.

We’re not surprised that she’s posted something so patently unhinged. She has form.

Lost in Maga World: the Return. The internet begged to differ.

1.

This would be true if it wasn't for the fact that it isn't true — OGDad (@OGDAD__) January 8, 2026

2.

America thinks only about its own interests and often lacks humanity.

That’s why no country except America itself would want Donald J. Trump as their president. — Sweta Srivastava (@swetasamadhiya) January 8, 2026

3.

Not every country would love a tyrant as a leader — Firdausee Yahaya (@honeeybuch) January 8, 2026

4.

Absolutely. Then he'd be in our jurisdiction where he could be arrested. — Peter Fox (@Peter_Fox59) January 8, 2026

5.

On behalf of the UK, no thanks. — Juan Sanchez (@The_JuanSanchez) January 8, 2026

6.

And I just bet you still believe in Father Christmas, don't you! — Keith Barton (@keithsamui) January 8, 2026

7.

The one that has him doesn’t want him but ok. — Rob (@04R53MCS) January 8, 2026

8.

Breathe Like fuck they would. State of Yanks, once again thinking the World revolves around them. Fuck Off. — Claire Hopkin (@claireindubai) January 8, 2026

9.

Aye,that's why he's as welcome as a fart in a spacesuit in Scotland — David Crayton (@doufous) January 8, 2026

10.

Even with our imperfect democracy, I will not want such a bully president! He's a narcissist through and through! — Nduna ya MaChangana (@TomKhosa) January 8, 2026

11.

Name just one government of a Western democracy that trusts the Trump administration. Western democracies are the United States’ best customers. When customers lose trust, you lose the customer – and you lose the money. Trump is not running his country well. — Norbert Plankenauer-Sator ☮️✝️ (@PhilosophieW) January 8, 2026

12.

That is simply not true. For most of the world Trump is a joke, a bully and an overt danger. Sheer inaccurate arrogance to believe that any other right-minded country would see him as any kind of saviour. — Tim Chapman (@timchap) January 8, 2026

13.

"No other country in the world would love to have Donald J. Trump as their President." There, corrected it for you. — brisnick (@brisnick) January 8, 2026

14.

15.

Man, these people are next level delusional. https://t.co/EIrGDSyn5Z — rahul parashar (@rahulparashar94) January 8, 2026

Germany entered the chat.

Nah ! Hitler was enough ! — SuspendedDeshBhagat (@DeshBhagatLaun1) January 8, 2026

