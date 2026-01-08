US MAGA

This Maga Republican claimed that every country would ‘love to have Trump as their President’, and the home truths arrived in droves – 15 frank fact-checks

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 8th, 2026

Donald Trump has boasted about sexually assaulting women, praised violent insurrectionists for being loyal to him, lied about who won the 2020 election, set his Doge team onto the federal workforce so that services for the poorest, the chronically ill, and children were stripped back to useless.

In the last 24 hours, he has claimed blatantly fake things about the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent, in order to defend the officer and smear the victim.

That’s just a small part of the terrible things that can be legally stated because they’re a matter of public record. There’s a lot more.

To put it mildly, he’s no prize, which is why people have been completely gobsmacked by this post from a member of ACT for America, which is an extreme right-wing ‘grassroots’ movement that promotes racism, sexism, homophobia, and transphobia, and wants to take the US back to the 1950s.

Brigiite Gabriel. Every single country in the world would love to have Donald J. Trump as their President.

We’re not surprised that she’s posted something so patently unhinged. She has form.

A photo of Trump looking fat and gormless, with a comment from Gabriel saying he looks fit and stronger than ever

Lost in Maga World: the Return. The internet begged to differ.

Germany entered the chat.

