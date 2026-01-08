Donald Trump teased the possibility of changing the rules to grab a third term in office (again) – 15 Constitutional clap backs

Politics donald trump US politics

It’s hard to say if this is a threat, a promise, or the incoherent ramblings of a sleepy 79-year old. No matter the case, it’s absolutely terrifying to consider.

Donald Trump seems hellbent on staying in the White House forever and he’s not shy about sharing that sentiment with anyone capable of putting up with one of his 90-minute monologues.

Here he is just casually bringing up the possibility of a third term to confused and stunned silence.

Trump: “I could have the most unbelievable four years — and I guess I’m not allowed to run. I’m not sure. Is there a little something out there that I’m not allowed to run? But let’s assume I was allowed to run. There’s gonna be a constitutional movement.” pic.twitter.com/8Odi3VYNoS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2026

It’s not surprising he didn’t get a reaction from the crowd. At this point, even his followers and supporters must be recoiling at the idea of being held hostage by this hand-waving lunatic.

The internet didn’t take too kindly to the idea of a third term, either.

1.

“Is there a little something out there that I’m not allowed to run?” Yes… the fucking Constitution. https://t.co/c4NUiw094g — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) January 6, 2026

2.

Yikes. Americans should be VERY worried about how easily he throws this kind of shit around. — Bill the Beaver (@TrueNorthStr0ng) January 6, 2026

3.

Another direct slap right in the faces of our Founding Fathers. — Lisa Christine •. (@lisachristinect) January 6, 2026

4.

Sh*tting on the Constitution. Every. Single. Day. Don’t ever let the GOP tell you with a straight face they care about it while Trump is their leader — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) January 6, 2026

5.

He’s just said the quiet thing out loud. He will break the constitution to go for a third term. https://t.co/WCehDGsmfM — Jez Garrett (@craic_horse) January 6, 2026

6.

Five years after a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol by Trump supporters to keep Trump in power by disrupting the certification of the 2020 election, President Trump says “there’s gonna be a constitutional movement” as it pertains him running in the 2028 election. https://t.co/kap5JDfz42 — Justin Fleenor (@JustinFleenor) January 6, 2026

7.

The gall to say this on today of all days. Man has no shame. — CinnamonAndSpice (@CinnamonWSpice) January 6, 2026

8.

Motherfucker is laying the groundwork TO CANCEL elections. Bookmark this post. You’ll see. https://t.co/50P3g8wr4b — ChristianSerino (@christianserino) January 7, 2026

9.

See that? That right there. THAT is how it starts. He says something like that, everyone chuckles and says, “Oh he can’t do that. What a joker.” and then he ends up on the ballot in 2028 and everyone’s scratching their heads and wondering how we got here. — Raven Cain ‍⬛ ️‍️‍⚧️ (@llamalaikum) January 6, 2026

10.

Dog, you’re eighty. You don’t need a third term three years from now. You need to sit down and have a nap. https://t.co/uJcKHyxRlA — Dot Martin (@odotmartens) January 7, 2026

11.

With Trumps declining health and cognitive issues he may not make it to the midterms, let alone another (illegal) term. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) January 6, 2026

12.

You’re the most unpopular President of all time https://t.co/R3IrDwjR79 — JRock (@JRockDraws) January 6, 2026

13.

We gotta stop entertaining this lunatics idea of a third term every person needs to shut that shit down immediately https://t.co/d3jlt4zc8l — Duncan (@Red_FoxDF) January 6, 2026

14.

The amendment already happened. In 1951. Because of people like this. — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) January 6, 2026

15.

Source: Twitter @atrupar