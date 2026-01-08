Politics donald trump US politics

Donald Trump teased the possibility of changing the rules to grab a third term in office (again) – 15 Constitutional clap backs

Saul Hutson. Updated January 8th, 2026

It’s hard to say if this is a threat, a promise, or the incoherent ramblings of a sleepy 79-year old. No matter the case, it’s absolutely terrifying to consider.

Donald Trump seems hellbent on staying in the White House forever and he’s not shy about sharing that sentiment with anyone capable of putting up with one of his 90-minute monologues.

Here he is just casually bringing up the possibility of a third term to confused and stunned silence.

It’s not surprising he didn’t get a reaction from the crowd. At this point, even his followers and supporters must be recoiling at the idea of being held hostage by this hand-waving lunatic.

The internet didn’t take too kindly to the idea of a third term, either.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

