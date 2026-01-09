The new series of The Traitors is in full swing so it must be time for this oddly disconcerting ’90s clip of Claudia Winkleman to go viral again

Celebrity claudia winkleman traitors

The Traitors is back in full swing on BBC1 so it got us thinking again – again! – of this clip of the great Claudia Winkleman from back in the ’90s which will never be less than totally disconcerting.

It’s the presenter talking to Anne Diamond and Nick Owen back in the day – 30 years back in the day! – and we’re still not sure it’s the same person we know today.

Surely the most ’90s thing you’ll watch this week.

I can’t stop watching this 1996 interview with Claudia Winkleman that is 0% fringe and 100% posh phone voice. pic.twitter.com/XHK6PRmPlP — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 28, 2024

We don’t know where to start. Fortunately, these people did.

WHAT DO U MEAN CLAUDIA WASNT BORN WITH HER FRINGE — Laurène (@ReyMillet) January 29, 2024

Claudia : The Princess Diana Years — Niall Horan (@niallhoran) January 28, 2024

Holy god everything about this SCREAMS the 90s. Why are they even having this conversation — Matthew Atkins (@matkinsactor) January 29, 2024

I refuse to believe that is her — agdnan abdi (@AgdnanA) January 29, 2024

This is an amazing find. I honestly would NOT have put this superpretty 20sth Sloane together with the gothic look of today’s Claudia Winkleman. How intriguing. — Shosh‍‍‍‍‍‍ (@shoshanade) January 29, 2024

"all about eye contact"… Grows fringe to make it nearly impossible to do it — robbie (@robbietav) January 29, 2024

And finally …

Anne and Nick will forever remind me of having chicken pox in year 5. My Daytime TV era. — Meggnog Merrett (@megomerrett) January 28, 2024

