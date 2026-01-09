Celebrity claudia winkleman traitors

The new series of The Traitors is in full swing so it must be time for this oddly disconcerting ’90s clip of Claudia Winkleman to go viral again

Poke Staff. Updated January 9th, 2026

The Traitors is back in full swing on BBC1 so it got us thinking again – again! – of this clip of the great Claudia Winkleman from back in the ’90s which will never be less than totally disconcerting.

It’s the presenter talking to Anne Diamond and Nick Owen back in the day – 30 years back in the day! – and we’re still not sure it’s the same person we know today.

Surely the most ’90s thing you’ll watch this week.

We don’t know where to start. Fortunately, these people did.

And finally …

